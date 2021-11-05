OTTAWA -- There is still no firm date for Ottawa's broken-down LRT system to return to service, but city officials say they expect it will happen less than two weeks from now.

"We are still very much on schedule to have train service within the first two weeks of November," Mayor Jim Watson said at the outset of a technical briefing on Friday. "We will announce the specific date a day or two before that."

City officials had been hoping to give a specific date at Friday's technical briefing with TRA Inc., the third-party firm conducting an independent safety review of the return to service process.

However, issues arose with some trains during testing. Transit services head Renee Amilcar told councillors that some trains experienced vibration, and that Rideau Transit Group is investigating the cause.

"We will know further very soon," she said. She did not specify how many trains have been pulled from testing.

Testing began last week on the trains. On Thursday, Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo started simulating regular light rail service as part of the return-to-service plan. Trains were spotted running along the full 12 kilometre track, stopping at all rail stations.

City manager Steve Kanellakos said it was expected that issues would arise.

"As expected for a fleet that’s been grounded for over seven weeks, some issues were identified with some of the trains over the past several days, This is normal and the whole point of the testing period," Kanellakos said. "We’re still targeting a relaunch of partial service in mid-November.

"After two separate derailments within 40 days, we need assurances that a relaunched LRT service is safe and reliable."

That the trains were removed from service and assessed is a reflection of TRA's caution in helping relaunch the service. The firm is being conservative on even minor issues to make sure that Rideau Transit Group can address the issues safely, a source told CTV News.

The technical briefing is outlining the return-to-service plan for the O-Train following a derailment on Sept. 19.\

TRA arrived on Oct. 4 and has been involved in all aspects of Rideau Transit Group's safe return to service plan.

The Confederation Line has been out of service since Sept. 19, when an LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station, damaging the car, the track and the infrastructure before stopping west of Riverside Drive.

The Transportation Safety Board concluded the derailment was due to "inconsistent and incomplete maintenance" of the LRT vehicle by Rideau Transit Maintenance at the maintenance facility. The TSB says 12 bolts on a wheel hub connected to the gearbox weren't properly torqued during maintenance.

"LRV 1121 (derailed car) was repaired and released from a shop only to have a safety-critical component fail and cause a serious accident within 5 days of its release," said the TSB in its Rail Safety Advisory Letter to the city.

The TSB recommended OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group conduct an "in-depth" review of all worked performed on safety-critical components and ensure there is "sufficient oversight" in place to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Kanellakos promised council that TRA would outline the return-to-service plan to councillors when the Philadelphia-based company was hired last month.

Rideau Transit Group initially set Nov. 1 for the launch of partial service with seven trains; however, Kanellakos said the city anticipated partial service to resume within the first two weeks of November.

On Oct. 26, Kanellakos said RTG provided a target date of Nov. 29 for full service to resume, which includes 15 trains during the morning rush period and 13 cars in the afternoon.

As of Nov. 1, 11 trains (22 single cars) have been inspected, and nine trains (18 single cars) had been tested by TRA.

