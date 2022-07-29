Staying safe during the August long weekend
The August long weekend is here, kicking off one of the busiest weekends for summer travel.
Ontario Provincial Police launched their annual "Move Over" public safety campaign, as thousands of drivers hit the road for a long-weekend destination.
Asif Ahmed’s family is heading to Quebec.
"We are going to go up and hike the mountain, have lunch, go swimming," said Ahmed. "It will be fun."
The average gas price in Ottawa is sitting at about $1.70 a litre.
While it may hurt at the pumps, it is not deterring everyone from a weekend getaway.
"I don’t even look anymore because it’s depressing," said Paul Troy, who is heading out of town for the long weekend. "I just gas up and go pay my credit card bill later, just looking forward to having the weekend off and enjoying the nice weather."
Ontario Provincial Police will be out in full force as they kick off their annual province-wide "Move Over" campaign.
"It’s really a responsibility of all vehicle drivers," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the OPP Highway Patrol. "Cars, trucks, everybody, just share the road. Vulnerable users like motorcyclists, if they’re involved in a wreck, it doesn’t matter if they’re right or wrong, they’re the ones that are going to play the price."
The campaign is focusing on ensuring drivers slow down and move over for tow trucks and emergency vehicles.
It’s also important to be prepared for what could go wrong on the road.
"Expect the unexpected, life can be pretty unpredictable," said Julie Beun of CAA North and East Ontario. "Especially with a car, so make sure that you are looking under the hood, you are checking your fluids. You’re checking your window washer fluid. More than anything check your tire pressure because not only does it extend how many kilometres per litres, but you’re also going to have a safer trip."
Some are choosing to avoid traffic and the chaos that can follow one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
“My daughter Sophia and I and my husband, we are just going to enjoy Dow’s Lake and hopefully enjoy our city, also have some R&R too," said Courtney Dear, who is staying local for the weekend.
The patios downtown Ottawa were full and the Byward Market was busy Friday evening as the nation’s capital offers plenty to do if you are planning to stay in town.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Federal government working to replace burned N.S.-P.E.I. ferry
The Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island ferry remains out of commission after a fire in its engine room last week, and will be for at least the rest of the summer season, but the federal government is looking at options to replace it.
Toronto
-
Staffing crunch hits several Ontario hospitals hard, nurses union raises concerns
Several Ontario hospitals were reducing service in certain areas over the long weekend due to staff shortages as an Ontario nurses union called on the province to tackle what it called an alarming situation.
-
Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario woman releases butterflies in honour of lost children
Raising Monarch butterflies is not only a hobby for Elaine Tremblay, it's also a mission.
-
What 'land back' means: Serpent River First Nation chief
Members of Serpent River First Nation are celebrating the return of a piece of waterfront land on Elliot Lake, the community's chief told CTV News in an online interview. 'It's a great first step,' said Brent Bissaillion, the First Nation's ogimaa -- the Ojibwe word for elected chief.
-
Timmins police warns 'foolhardy' drivers not to turn left on Wilson Avenue
The Timmins Police Service is issuing a traffic advisory warning drivers that left turns are not allowed for eastbound traffic on Wilson Avenue at the intersection with Mountjoy Street South.
London
-
14 hospitals in Ontario curb services due to staff shortages
It’s going to be another long weekend, with closed emergency rooms across Midwestern Ontario.
-
Baseball Hall of Famer returns to London, Ont.
Major League baseball great Fergie Jenkins is back in London to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s London Majors game.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Vehicle travelling on city sidewalk
A strange and dangerous incident in London, Ont. was caught on camera on Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Kevin Klein expected to run for Winnipeg mayor, pushing candidate pool to 13
The number of mayoral candidates is expected to climb to 13 as a current councillor said he will throw his name into the mix.
-
Armed standoff ends with detonated explosives, home going up in flames: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they were involved in an armed standoff on Wednesday in Ebb and Flow First Nation, which ended with explosives being detonated and a home going up in flames.
-
One-third of rural or northern ERs in Manitoba closed this long weekend: Doctors Manitoba
Manitoba physicians are more worried than ever about staffing leading to emergency department closures in rural and northern Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
-
‘The search will continue until the individual is found’: Police searching for man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
-
Dispelling the myths about owning electric vehicles
With gas prices hitting record highs this summer, many people are curious to know if purchasing an electric vehicle will benefit them in the long run.
Calgary
-
'Child with no country': Three year citizenship wait has Calgary teen stuck in limbo
He's been in Calgary for a decade and has had a citizenship application in for three years, but one local teen is still waiting to officially become a Canadian.
-
Lung cancer survivor, Notley slam Danielle Smith over cancer comments
As someone living with stage four lung cancer, Dave Nitsche says Danielle Smith does not know the first thing about the disease.
-
Man charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 2 people released on bail
The man accused of killing a young couple in a drunk driving crash near Trochu, Alta. last month has been granted bail.
Saskatoon
-
'Complete turmoil': Saskatoon man warning pet owners after dog attack
A Saskatoon man is warning pet owners after his dog was attacked at a popular park.
-
Prince Albert man now faces 26 charges in child luring investigation
A Prince Albert man now faces more than two dozen charges in connection to child luring investigation.
-
'It's OK to fail sometimes': Saskatoon kids learn how to hustle at summer business camp
About 30 Saskatoon students between the ages of nine and 14 learned the ins and outs of running a business at the first Edwards Entrepreneurship Exploration camp at the University of Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Here's when you can get your child ages 6 months to 5 years vaccinated against COVID-19
Alberta will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Albertans ages six months to five years starting on Aug. 2, the province announced Friday.
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
'A judicial superstar': First Canadian woman appointed provincial chief justice retiring
The first woman appointed as chief justice of a province in Canada who has served 30 years on the bench in Alberta is retiring Saturday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heat wave coming to an end? Temperatures forecast to dip as much as 18 degrees in some areas
After a cooler-than-usual spring, some British Columbians relished in a July heat wave, but after several days of record-breaking temperatures, they may be asking how much more of this we're in store for.
-
Organizers prepare for big crowds and high temperatures at Vancouver Pride Parade
For the first time since 2019, the Vancouver Pride Parade will weave through the streets of the West End on Sunday afternoon beginning at noon, and the Pride festival will return to Sunset Beach.
-
Charge announced, victim identified in deadly Abbotsford, B.C., assault
A charge has been announced and the victim identified after an assault in Abbotsford, B.C., became fatal Thursday night.
Regina
-
Here's how much SaskPower rate increases will cost you
SaskPower customers will notice an increase in price on bills starting in September.
-
6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police
A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Sask. health care staff mourning the sudden death of Melville doctor
Health care staff in southeast Saskatchewan are mourning the loss of a colleague who died unexpectedly last weekend.