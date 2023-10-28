OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Stay home from Halloween parties if you're sick, OPH asks

    A jack-o'-lantern dons a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. A jack-o'-lantern dons a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Ottawa Public Health is asking people to stay home from Halloween parties or trick-or-treating if they're sick this weekend, due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community.

    In an update on the respiratory illness situation in Ottawa, the health unit says COVID-19 levels are "very high" and increasing this week, while RSV and flu levels are increasing.

    "This is a good reminder that if you're not well, please stay at home – keep this in mind for Halloween parties and for trick-or-treating," OPH said on social media.

    Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa's COVID-19 per cent positivity rate is 12 per cent. There are 18 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes and public hospitals.

    The warning about high levels of COVID-19 in the community comes just days before residents can roll up their sleeve to get the COVID-19 booster shot and annual flu shot.

    Starting Monday, all residents aged 6 months and older are eligible to receive their updated COVID-19 shot and annual flu vaccine. Over 270 pharmacies across the city and some primary care providers offer the flu vaccine.

    Ottawa Public Health has warned the 2023-24 respiratory season will be "atypical when compared to pre-pandemic years."

    "OPH recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the annual flu vaccine and the updated XBB 1.5-containing COVID-19 mRNA vaccine."

    The Ministry of Health recommends that individuals receive a dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine if it has been six months since their last COVID-19 vaccine or known COVID-19 infection.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond

