Stay home from Halloween parties if you're sick, OPH asks

Ottawa Public Health is asking people to stay home from Halloween parties or trick-or-treating if they're sick this weekend, due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community.

In an update on the respiratory illness situation in Ottawa, the health unit says COVID-19 levels are "very high" and increasing this week, while RSV and flu levels are increasing.

"This is a good reminder that if you're not well, please stay at home – keep this in mind for Halloween parties and for trick-or-treating," OPH said on social media.

Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa's COVID-19 per cent positivity rate is 12 per cent. There are 18 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes and public hospitals.

The warning about high levels of COVID-19 in the community comes just days before residents can roll up their sleeve to get the COVID-19 booster shot and annual flu shot.

Starting Monday, all residents aged 6 months and older are eligible to receive their updated COVID-19 shot and annual flu vaccine. Over 270 pharmacies across the city and some primary care providers offer the flu vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health has warned the 2023-24 respiratory season will be "atypical when compared to pre-pandemic years."

"OPH recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the annual flu vaccine and the updated XBB 1.5-containing COVID-19 mRNA vaccine."

The Ministry of Health recommends that individuals receive a dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine if it has been six months since their last COVID-19 vaccine or known COVID-19 infection.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond