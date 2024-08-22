OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • State of emergency in Chelsea, Que. lifted following Aug. 9 rainstorm

    Municipal crews in Chelsea, Que. were able to restore a crossing on Rue Fleury after it was washed out by heavy rains on Aug. 9, 2024. (Austin Lee/CTV News Ottawa)
    The municipality of Chelsea, Que. says it has lifted its state of emergency nearly two weeks after a major storm swept across western Quebec.

    The Aug. 9 storm, which included remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, caused significant damage across the region, dumping 83 millimetres of rain on nearby Gatineau, Que.

    "About twenty municipal roads and several infrastructures were damaged by the heavy rains of August 9," the municipality said. A local state of emergency was issued in the immediate aftermath and was later extended by 10 days.

    Chelsea lifted its state of emergency at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

    "The lifting of the local state of emergency is motivated by the fact that our municipal teams, with the help of local contractors, have mobilized from their day-to-day work to repair and secure the affected roads, as well as some infrastructures such as drinking water plants and parks," a notice on the municipality's website says.

    As of Thursday, "about 10" roads and some infrastructure remain in need of repair, the municipality said.

    "The work is currently underway and will continue for the next few weeks if not months."

    The municipality said it was seeking $1 million in funding from the Quebec government to help facilitate repairs.

