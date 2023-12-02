Stage 2 LRT work blamed for delayed Line 1 start in east end Saturday

East-end LRT riders had to board R1 buses early Saturday morning because of a power connection issue linked to Stage 2 work, OC Transpo said.

Trains were not available between St. Laurent and Blair stations at the start of service Saturday morning for what OC Transpo initially called a "track issue."

In a brief thread on X, the transit service said the delay in getting trains running in the east end was related to connecting Blair Station to the Stage 2 east extension.

"As part of the ongoing work on Stage 2, we are connecting the tracks at Blair with the new extension. This requires power to be shut off in this area. Due to a technical issue, power was not able to be restore (sic) in time for this morning's service start," OC Transpo said.

R1 buses were implemented in the east end of the Confederation Line to start the service day at 6 a.m. Full service was restored by 6:45 a.m.

OC Transpo announced last week that installation of 12 kilometres of tracks from Blair station east to Orléans was complete. Work has now shifted to installing overhead wires, signalling and communications equipment.

The eastern extension of Line 1 is slated to be complete in early 2025.