Track installation for O-Train Line 1 east extension complete

OC Transpo announced a new milestone in the construction of the O-Train Stage 2 east extension.

The agency said in a post to social media that it has completed laying over 12 kilometres of new track for the extension of Line 1, which will see trains going east from Blair Station into Orléans.

With the tracks complete, electrical components such as overhead wires, signalling and communications equipment will begin to be installed.

The extension will see about 95 per cent of east-end residents with an O-Train station within five kilometres.

The eastern extension of Stage 2 of LRT will bring trains to Trim Road. It is scheduled to be completed in early 2025.