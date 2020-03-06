OTTAWA -- Canadians “spring forward” this weekend, but lose an hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. EST Sunday. You are advised to move your clocks forward one hour before going to bed on Saturday night.

Daylight saving time is in effect from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. Saskatchewan is the only province that doesn’t switch to daylight saving time, instead using standard time year round.

Residents of Yukon will change their clocks for the final time this weekend. The Yukon government has announced the territory will no longer participate in daylight saving time, and will remain on Pacific Daylight Saving Time.

The City of Ottawa says the time change is a good time to test your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, and refresh the supplies in your emergency kit.