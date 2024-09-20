Sports economist: 'no evidence' building arenas with taxpayer money leads to improved economic development

Ottawa Senators president Cyril Leeder says he is not expecting taxpayers to pitch in and fund a new arena at LeBreton Flats.

During a news conference Friday, Leeder said "If you look at the history in Canada, public venues, whether arenas or stadiums, have not been funded by the taxpayer. That's the history, it's not the same in the United States, but that's what we've done in this country and that would be our expectation going forward as well."

It's become more common in North America for municipalities to cover large percentages of new sports ventures, including a controversial decision in Calgary to increase public contribution for a new arena.

Moshe Lander is a sports economist and a senior lecturer at Concordia University.

On Friday, he told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Kristy Cameron there is "no evidence" building arenas with the aid of tax dollars leads to improved economic development.