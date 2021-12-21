SPENCERVILLE, ONT. -- While Elf on a Shelf is a popular tradition for many families this time of year, one Spencerville, Ont. business has taken it to the next level, with a life-sized elf getting into all sorts of trouble.

Since Dec. 1, Spencercity Bar and Grill has been sharing photos on their social media channels of their bar manager, Jason Higginson, dressed as an elf and posing in all sorts of places, to bring spirits up around the holiday season.

"When you've got something to work with, a good product, and that's Jason," said Spencercity owner Joe Moulton. "He's always happy, bringing cheer year round. He just seems like an elf all the time so we turned him into an elf."

Moulton says Higginson is always playing games at the bar, like hiding in places, or wearing masks to get a reaction, so the idea for the elf just came together.

"We have a lot of fun, a lot of camaraderie here with the staff. We pick on each other, have a good time," Moulton said. "Him hiding and trying to scare us, that's kind of a year round thing. You never know when you come in; he might be hiding somewhere."

"We have all these Elf on a Shelf posts we do for the kids at home and then Joe and I talked and we said, 'Let's do the same thing, adult-style, right? Full elf. And it took off from there," added Higginson with a laugh.

A picture of an elf is shared every morning, hiding somewhere in the bar, posing on park benches outside, or eating too much candy.

The elf was even pulled on a sleigh by the Grinch driving an ATV, a stunt that was even questioned by the local police.

"They stopped and asked us what we were doing and we said, 'Ahh, you know, nothing, just a Grinch out dragging the elf down the street'," said Moulton, "and they laughed and told us to be safe and have fun. Some good spirit there with the police."

Their morning posts receive hundreds of likes and shares and get reactions from across the province.

"I'm surprised with how many people have said, 'You know, we check Facebook every morning just looking for that picture of the elf,' and it kind of makes their day," said Moulton "It's really bringing their spirits up and they are thanking us for it and that touches our heart. That was the goal for us. We love that we can put a smile on people's faces."

"Children to all ages love those posts," added Higginson. "I love the ideas that Joe comes up with and we work together and we have a lot of fun doing it."

The elf has also been showcasing other local businesses in the Spencerville area, and even helped out with hot lunch day at nearby Centennial '67 Public School.

"They love our food and dressing up as the elf was a really big thing for them and it was it was amazing," said Higginson. "tTe look on their faces, priceless. Everybody had a smile."

On Dec. 22, children can get their pictures taken with the elf and the Grinch out front of the bar. There is no cost, but they are accepting items for the local food bank.

The elf will wrap up his tour Christmas Eve with one last grand finale post.

Higginson says he's unsure if the magic will continue into the new year, with rumours of a Cupid and a leprechaun costume floating around.

"Bring it on! I'm in!" Higginson laughed. "Spreading cheer is a good thing and that's, at the end of the day, what we do and we are supporting a lot of businesses locally, too, doing so."

"For us, we're not making any money off it. It's literally just having as much fun as everybody who is watching it. It's to bring a little cheer," added Moulton.

To check out the final days to see what the elf will get into, head over to Spencercity's Facebook or Instagram pages.