

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Drivers can move a little faster along Highway 417 east of Ottawa.

Starting today, the speed limit has been increased from 100 to 110 km/h on a stretch of the highway from 1 km east of Anderson Road to 1 kilometre west of the Ontario/Quebec border.

The Ontario Government is conducting three speed limit pilots on select highways to explore new ways to improve traffic flow.

The other locations are Highway 402 from London to Sarnia, and the QEW from St. Catharines to Hamilton.

According to the Ontario Government, six other provinces have posted speed limits of 110 km/h or higher on some highways.

Ontario is also asking for the public’s feedback on the speed limit pilots, which will help inform decisions related to increased speed limits. You can provide feedback until November 23.

The Ministry of Transportation plans to increase its safety messaging and enhance signage to ensure motorists are aware of where speed limits are changing.