Special weather statement in Ottawa: Significant rainfall amounting to 80 mm this weekend

The capital is under a special weather statement this weekend, as a significant rainfall bringing 40 to 80 millimeters of rain is in the forecast.

Environment Canada issued a statement Saturday morning, saying rainfall rates of up to 40 mm in an hour are expected. The weather agency says in the statement the rain is expected to continue Saturday morning into Sunday night.

"The heaviest rainfall is expected on Sunday. Locally higher amounts in thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening," said Environment Canada in the statement.

"This weather pattern typically brings rapidly changing conditions between sunny skies and heavy downpours. Rainfall warnings may be required and issued on short notice to reflect rapidly changing conditions."

Weather forecast

A high of 24 C – humidex 31, showers ending in the afternoon, then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers – five to 10 mm -- are in the forecast this Saturday.

A low of 18 C, showers ending after midnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast this evening – five to 10 mm of rain is forecasted.

The weather agency calls for a high of 22 C, cloudy day on Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, then rain showers beginning near noon. A risk of thunderstorm is also in the forecast for the morning and the afternoon -- 15 to 25 mm of rain. A low of 18 C and showers are in the forecast for the night.

Lower temperatures are forecasted to start the week. A high of 20 C and rain showers are in the forecast for Monday. Cloudy skies, a 30 percent chance of showers and a low 9 C are forecasted for the night.

Tuesday will have a high of 22 C and a low of 9 C.