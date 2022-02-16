A mixed bag of winter weather is headed towards the capital, and periods of heavy rain and snow are expected over the next few days. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa.

Rain will begin this evening and 15-25 mm are expected by tomorrow afternoon. Then, the temperature is expected to drop and the rain will turn into snow. The snow is expected to continue into Friday and up to 10-20 cm is possible.

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 5. It will be windy with gusts of up to 60 km/h late this morning. The wind chill will make it feel more like -22 C early in the day.

Clouds will roll in this evening and there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast. Periods of rain will begin later tonight and temperatures will remain steady at 6 C overnight.

The rain will continue into tomorrow and change to snow in the afternoon. Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 8 C, but temperatures will fall throughout the day. Expect periods of heavy snow tomorrow night, and temperatures will drop to -14 C overnight.

On Friday – expect snow and a high of -5 C.