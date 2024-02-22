Sophie Moroz and Jeff Hopper named new morning show hosts on MOVE 100

MOVE 100 listeners will be waking up with Sophie Moroz and Jeff Hopper, starting next week.

Bell Media announced the new 'Sophie and Jeff in the Morning!' show will air Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

"Their chemistry, enthusiasm and highly entertaining approach to radio is precisely what listeners have come to love from their years together on Pure Country 94," Jodi Hamilton, operations manager for Local Radio & TV for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, said in a statement.

"We look forward to Sophie and Jeff engaging fun and meaningful connections with this new audience and building on key partnerships as ambassadors within our local community."

Sophie and Jeff were previously the morning hosts on Ottawa's Pure Country 94.

Sophie and Jeff will join CTV Morning Live Friday morning.

Last week, Bell Media announced Gord St Denis and Sam McDaid are the new morning hosts on Ottawa's Pure Country 94.