    Gord St Denis and Sam McDaid introduced as Ottawa's Pure Country 94 new morning show

    Gord St Denis and Sam McDaid will be the new morning show hosts on Ottawa's Pure Country 94, effective Feb. 20. Gord St Denis and Sam McDaid will be the new morning show hosts on Ottawa's Pure Country 94, effective Feb. 20.
    Ottawa radio listeners will be waking up with Gord St Denis and Sam McDaid starting Tuesday morning.

    Bell Media announced that Gord and Sam will be the new morning show hosts on Ottawa's Pure Country 94, effective Feb. 20.

    Gord and Sam have been the morning show hosts on Pure Country Kingston.

    “Over the past two years, both Gord & Sam have leaned into every opportunity to promote our brand, have dedicated time to local organizations, people and events in Kingston, and are truly connected to our audience. We very much look forward to welcoming them into the Ottawa market," Jodi Hamilton, Bell Media Operations Manager, Local Radio & TV for Ottawa and Eastern Ontario, said in a statement.

    Ottawa's Pure Country 94's Sophie Moroz and Jeff Hopper welcomed Gord and Sam to listeners as the new morning show on Friday morning.

    Next week, Bell Media will announce what's next for Sophie and Jeff.

