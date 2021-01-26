OTTAWA -- A cold snap is expected later this week in the national capital region, but Tuesday will see above-average temperatures with some light flurries.

Envronment Canada is calling for periods of light snow beginning late Tuesday afternon. The high will be -4 C, with a wind chill of -12.

Up to four centimetres of snow could fall before the flurries end by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will have a high of -5 C with a wind chill of -14 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of -9 C. That night is when things really start to cool down, with an overnight low of -21 C.

Friday will reach a high of -11 C and sunny. Saturday wlll also be -11 C and sunny before more flurries arrive on Sunday.