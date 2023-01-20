Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan

As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.

Up to 20 per cent of federal government IT workers won't be required to work from the office, according to a new memo from Canada's chief information officer.

"We have identified high-priority IT exceptions to the common approach to hybrid work applicable across the public service," Catherine Luelo said in the memo.

The "exceptions make sense for recruitment and retention (which is a challenge across Canada in the digital space, for both private and public sectors)," she said.

The memo lists three specific groups who are exempt from the return-to-office rules: IT software solutions, IT security and IT cloud solutions.

The positions represent about 15 to 20 per cent of IT positions within the core public administration, the memo said. They constitute only non-managerial roles.

"Those employees who are eligible for these exceptions, will still be expected to attend in-person activities when directed by their manager," the memo said. "Exceptions will be applied consistently and any adjustment from these areas would require review."

The government instituted its new hybrid work model across the public service starting on Monday, requiring employees to work in the office two or three days a week. Many employees had been working remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shift is happening gradually, with all departments required to have the new hybrid work model in place by the end of March.

CTV News reached out to Treasury Board President Mona Fortier's office to ask about the exemptions. Fortier's office said exemptions are based on senior management approval and are outlined in the government's direction on prescribed presence in the workplace.

Fortier has said the return-to-office plan is designed to bring fairness and equity to the workplace, and where workers do their jobs is up to the employer.

At least two public sector unions have called on the government to halt return-to-office plans, saying it puts members' health and safety at risk and will lead to less productivity. The Public Service Alliance of Canada said last month it would file a labour relations complaint over the plan.

Luelo's memo said the approach with the IT officers be reviewed every six months "to ensure we remain on a good path – as the path is largely uncharted today."

"This is an opportunity to embrace working differently now and into the future, as we strive to solve our digital talent challenge, reflect those we serve, and enable the best possible services to Canada and Canadians."