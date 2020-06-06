OTTAWA -- Ottawa city councillor Mathieu Fleury says the City is working on a plan to close some streets in the ByWard Market this summer to allow restaurants to operate bigger patios and reclaim some business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan is to enable businesses to serve more customers while still allowing for physical distancing.

Speaking to The Drive on TSN 1200 Friday, the Rideau-Vanier councillor told TSN's Ian Mendes that city staff were meeting with business owners in the popular tourist spot.

"We'll likely announce something mid-next week on extended closures of streets in the area to enable extended patios," he said. "The per-square foot of a patio was tight before, but with physical distancing of two metres, we need to close the streets to enable businesses to make a bit of money during this period."

Fleury specifically pointed to York Street, Clarence Street, and ByWard Market Square as areas of priority.

"Consider those areas a top priority for street closures to give the space for pedestrians and expand the business opportunity where there are likely to be very tough times ahead," he said. "The ByWard Market in the summer, as you know, is not just for locals, it's a big tourist draw and it's hard to see what that will look like in 2020."

In late May, city council unanimously voted to waive patio fees for restaurants and bars this summer.

At the Transportation Committee meeting on Wednesday, City Staff said talks were ongoing with by-law services and with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario about licensing alcohol service on expanded patios.

More than 75 per cent of the City's existing patio permits are in the ByWard Market. City Staff say they plan to consult with groups like the ByWard Market BIA this coming week.

Last summer, a short stretch of William Street, between George Street and York Street, was closed to cars and equipped with chairs, picnic tables, and even a train for kids.

City Council will vote on a plan June 10 to waive the road use by-law for the purposes of allowing businesses to establish a retail pop-up or expanded patio, while still maintaining a two-metre clearance for pedestrians.

Applications for expanded patios would cost $340, according to a report prepared for City Council. A retail pop-up application would cost $62.