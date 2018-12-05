

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police confirm there have been some arrests and possible charges for demonstrators after an early morning picket outside the Industrial Avenue mail sorting station. The demonstrators were blocking mail either entering or leaving the sorting station. It's the second time this week, protesters in Ottawa walked the picket line. The early morning picket in east-Ottawa is now over by a group of community activists and former posties. They are supporting postal workers holding rotating strikes and protesting the federal government's back-to-work legislation one week ago. Across Canada, union workers have been blocking various mail facilities since the federal government passed legislation to cancel rotating strikes and have the mail system back in operation.