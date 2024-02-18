Snowmobiler airlifted with serious injuries after striking tree in North Frontenac

A snowmobile rider is facing serious injuries after being ejected from their vehicle and striking a tree in eastern Ontario on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that the accident occurred on the E Trail in North Frontenac Township, located about 120 km north of Kingston, Ont.

Paramedics and North Frontenac Fire responded to the scene and made the call to airlift the person via Orgne helicopter.

The incident is the latest in a series of snowmobile accidents in eastern Ontario during the Family Day long weekend.

A snowmobiler was killed and another passenger suffered serious injuries on Saturday afternoon following a collision on a trail in McNab/Braeside, west of Ottawa.

OPP also responded to separate incidents involving snowmobiles falling through sheets of ice, including a side-by-side that fell in the Mississippi River near Innisville and a pair of riders that went through Stoco Lake in Tweed.

The riders were all safely pulled from the water with no injuries.