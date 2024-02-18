Snowmobiler dies on McNab-Braeside area trail

Ontario Provincial Police say a snowmobiler has died following a collision on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail in McNab/Braeside, west of Ottawa.

The collision happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while an Ornge air ambulance brought the 33-year-old passenger to hospital with serious injuries.

The trail remains closed as Renfrew County OPP continue to investigate.