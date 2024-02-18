OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Snowmobiler dies on McNab-Braeside area trail

    snowmobile
    Ontario Provincial Police say a snowmobiler has died following a collision on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail in McNab/Braeside, west of Ottawa.

    The collision happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

    Police say the 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while an Ornge air ambulance brought the 33-year-old passenger to hospital with serious injuries.

    The trail remains closed as Renfrew County OPP continue to investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation

    The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.

