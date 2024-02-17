Two men safe after snowmobile falls through ice in Tweed, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say two men are safe after their snowmobile fell through a sheet of ice on an eastern Ontario lake.

A post to social media by OPP say the men fell through Stoco Lake in the municipality of Tweed, located about 200 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CTV News the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Satuday. Police say the individuals refused to be checked by paramedics and no injuries were reported.

"Thankfully they were wearing floater coats. It's a busy weekend in the area with the Tweed Winter Carnival," OPP said on X, formerly Twitter.

The close call comes as OPP is reminding the public to stay off the ice after a number of fatal falls through river or lake ice this winter.

Two hikers died one week ago after falling through the ice on Charleston Lake near Lansdowne, Ont.

1/2 CLOSE CALL: Two men are safe after their snowmobile plunged through the ice on Stoco Lake in Tweed today. Thankfully they were wearing floater coats. It's a busy weekend in the area with the #Tweed Winter Carnival. #NoIceIsSafeIce pic.twitter.com/lP0pcyxTNT — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 17, 2024

"We encourage everyone to STAY OFF THE ICE. If you feel you must go out, watch for changes in ice colour," OPP said on X.

"Even slight currents under the ice can drastically reduce ice thickness. While it might be safe in one section of a lake, its can be a different story just metres away."

The Canadian Red Cross recommends that ice should be at least 15 cm (6 inches) thick to carry a single person and 25 centimetres (10 inches) to carry a snowmobile.