Snowfall begins in Ottawa with 15 cm expected

Ottawa residents are waking up to falling snow on Tuesday morning, part of a significant snowfall expected to continue throughout the day.

Environment Canada's snowfall warning remains in effect, with the weather agency calling for about 15 cm to fall in the area by late Tuesday afternoon.

"Light snow continues early this morning and is expected to become heavy at times late this morning," the weather agency says. "The snow will taper off late this afternoon."

Some school buses in the region have been cancelled. School buses in Ottawa are still running.

The weather agency is warning of peak snowfall rates up to 4 cm an hour and reduced visibility in heavy snow.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

OC Transpo warned Tuesday of service delays due to the weather.

🌨️ Snow is forecast to continue until this afternoon. We expect that it will be slow-going today city-wide with service delays anticipated. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/0IOWdPNHpu — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) February 28, 2023

There is also a risk of freezing drizzle late Tuesday afternoon.

WINTER PARKING BAN

The city of Ottawa is instituting an overnight parking ban starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, running until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Parking on city streets is not allowed during such bans, allowing city crews to plow streets more easily.

Bylaw will be ticketing and towing cars parked on the street overnight.

MORE SNOW LATER THIS WEEK

After the snow tapers off, Tuesday night will be clear with a low of -8 C.

Wednesday will see a high of 1 C with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. On Thursday, there's a 60 per cent chance of flurries with a high of 0 C.