Snowbirds and UK Red Arrows to fly over Ottawa-Gatineau Wednesday

The Snowbirds and the United Kingdom's Air Force will be conducting a flypast over Ottawa and Gatineau on Wednesday evening.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows will be following a west to east route along the Ottawa River starting at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows" perform a flypast during a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, in Southsea, England, Wednesday June 5, 2024. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

The flypast is meant to highlight the North American tour of the RAF Red Arrows and the opening of the new UK High Commission.

The formation will fly at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route, the Air Force said on social media.

The Thunderbirds will also be performing flypasts over Ottawa and Gatineau on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

"Flybys by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions," the RCAF said.

The UK High Commission in Ottawa opened on Sussex Drive in January, moving from its former location on Elgin Street near the National War Memorial.

The Snowbirds and the Red Arrows will also be performing at the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa this weekend.