A snow squall warning for Ottawa has ended after a brief whiteout moved across the city.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for cloudy conditions with flurries a high of -2 C Sunday. The expected snowfall is between 2 and 4 cm.

A snow squall watch was upgraded to a warning just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A line of heavy flurries moved across Ottawa between 11 a.m. and 12 noon.

Snow squall warnings remain in effect for the Brockville, Cornwall and South Frontenac areas at this time. Weather radar shows a thin line of precipitation stretching between Belleville and Quebec City moving eastward across the region.

OTTAWA FORECAST

A sharp drop in temperature is expected overnight as it plunges to a low of -22 C with a wind chill of -29.

Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of -9 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.

Wednesday's forecast includes a few clouds, a chance of flurries, and a high of -4 C.