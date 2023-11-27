Smith Falls, Ont. OPP arrest two in drugs, firearms bust
Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County have charged two people in connection with a drug bust at a home in Smith Falls, Ont. on Nov. 23.
A statement by OPP on Monday morning said a search warrant was executed at a residence in the town and quantities of suspected cocaine, opioids, firearms and other prohibited items were found.
The arrests were made in coordination with the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Centre Street Crime Unit, the Smith Falls Police Service, the East Region Emergency Response Team and the Tactics and Rescue Unit.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
OPP canine also participated.
Police did not provide further details but shared photos of the firearms seized.
Benjamin Duhamel, 34, of Smith falls was charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition - two counts
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a schedule I substance - Opioid (other than heroin)
Vernon Watts, 57, of Smith Falls, was charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition - two counts
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a schedule I substance - Opioid (other than heroin)
Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court in January.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Hamas look to extend ceasefire on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
International mediators were pressing to extend a ceasefire in Gaza that has halted the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades but is set to expire after Monday, as Israel and Hamas prepared for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Montreal police investigate vandalism at Jewish school, firebombing incident
Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution.
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
'No doubt' stability of a marketplace brings costs down: advocate on grocery code of conduct
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
Quebec teachers' strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Rescuers attempt manual digging to free 41 Indian workers trapped for over 2 weeks in tunnel
Authorities in India said on Monday they were set to begin manual digging of what they hoped was the final phase of rescuing the 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in the country's north for over two weeks.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
-
Halifax District RCMP investigate stabbing in Lake Echo
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.
-
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to speak as interim report for 'new deal' due
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will hold a joint news conference late Monday morning.
-
One dead after fatal fire at Toronto shelter hotel
One person is dead following a two-alarm fire at one of the city’s shelter hotels, paramedics confirm.
-
Man found dead in Hamilton; suspect last seen running through mall
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in Hamilton.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigate vandalism at Jewish school, firebombing incident
Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution.
-
Police officer struck by car on Hwy. 15 in Laval during pursuit
A 24-year-old police officer is suffering from serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Highway 15 in Laval early Monday morning.
-
Quebec teachers' strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
Northern Ontario
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
Heavy snowfall warning in effect for areas near Sault Ste. Marie
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning Monday for Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas.
London
-
Environment Canada issues snow squall watch
Starting overnight Monday into Tuesday, the first significant lake-effect flurries and snow squalls of the season are forecast to develop.
-
Yuk Yuk's returns to London
London's new and only Yuk Yuk’s can be found at the Double Tree by Hilton on King Street.
-
Number of people using Ontario food banks rose 38 per cent last year: report
A report released today indicates the number of people who used Ontario food banks went up 38 per cent last year, which it says is the largest single-year increase recorded by the province's food bank network.
Winnipeg
-
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
-
Winnipeg woman searching for accidentally donated diplomas
A Winnipeg woman is asking for help after an act of generosity turned into an unexpected loss.
-
Manitoba MLAs honoured as first First Nations women in cabinet
Two Manitoba cabinet ministers have been honoured by the Indigenous community for their place in history.
Kitchener
-
Police release images in connection to Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
The first big snowfall of the season is expected to hit the area Monday.
-
Video shows impaired driver lied: Guelph police
A Markham man is facing several charges after he allegedly denied he was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Saturday night and instead allowed his friend to be arrested.
Calgary
-
Woman found shot in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.
-
Shuttle plan for Red Line closure gets its first rush hour test
Three days into the city's largest ever replacement shuttle operation and the system is facing its first test as commuters start their work week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Southern Alberta in the sweet spot to start the week, with active weather north and east
Calgary will begin this week with daytime highs at least 7 C warmer than average.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier signs agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan on firearms safety
The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) signed two agreements with the provincial premier on Saturday, including one that addresses firearms education and permitting.
-
Too soon for pond skating, Saskatoon Fire Department says
The Saskatoon Fire Department is warning residents to think twice before trying to skate on any frozen ponds just yet.
-
Rush make Sask. lacrosse history in preseason loss to Calgary
The Saskatchewan Rush made provincial lacrosse history Saturday night by hosting the first professional lacrosse game in southern Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Crash affecting southbound Highway 2 traffic: police
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on Highway 2 near Wetaskiwin, but no one was seriously injured, Mounties say.
-
Fire destroys house in Ambleside neighbourhood
Firefighters were called early Monday morning to a southwest Edmonton home for the second time in recent months, neighbours say.
-
Smith's sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
Vancouver
-
B.C. in court against pharma companies in bid to certify opioid class-action lawsuit
The British Columbia government goes up against dozens of health care and pharmaceutical companies in court Monday in a bid to get certification for a class-action lawsuit over the costs of the opioid crisis.
-
Former hockey player-turned-researcher calling for better concussion care
A former hockey player whose career was cut short due to head injuries has dedicated his life to research, treatment and prevention of concussions. He says his research has uncovered some eye-opening issues in B.C.'s health-care system.
-
'Breaks my heart': After dazzling the neighbourhood for decades, B.C. couple puts up Christmas decorations for one last time
A Cloverdale, Surrey couple admits they have lost count of how many Christmas lights, ornaments and inflatables they have on their property.
Regina
-
'Great for Moose Jaw': Fan support strong for NLL game in southern Sask.
On Saturday, lacrosse history was made as the first professional game was played in the southern part of Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. government reveals more details on cost of WestJet direct flights deal
The Government of Saskatchewan says it has spent $130,000 so far in a $2.2 million deal to provide flights between Saskatoon and Minneapolis. The province has entered into a similar deal for Regina.
-
'Everybody is happy': Families enjoy holiday festivities at Conexus Arts Centre
As December draws nearer and nearer – many families got in the holiday spirit at the Conexus Arts Centre.