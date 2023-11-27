Smith Falls, Ont. OPP arrest two in drugs, firearms bust

OTTAWA
    Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County have charged two people in connection with a drug bust at a home in Smith Falls, Ont. on Nov. 23.

    A statement by OPP on Monday morning said a search warrant was executed at a residence in the town and quantities of suspected cocaine, opioids, firearms and other prohibited items were found.

    The arrests were made in coordination with the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Centre Street Crime Unit, the Smith Falls Police Service, the East Region Emergency Response Team and the Tactics and Rescue Unit.

    OPP canine also participated.

    Police did not provide further details but shared photos of the firearms seized.

    Benjamin Duhamel, 34, of Smith falls was charged with:

    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition - two counts
    • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Possession of a schedule I substance - Opioid (other than heroin)

    Vernon Watts, 57, of Smith Falls, was charged with:

    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition - two counts
    • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Possession of a schedule I substance - Opioid (other than heroin)

    Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court in January.

