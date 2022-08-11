Slight chance of rain expected to clear for a warm but humid day in Ottawa

OTTAWA -

There is a slight chance of showers Thursday, but it is expected to clear this afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and showers this morning. The high will be 25 C but with the humidex it will feel like 30. The UV is also 7 or high.

Tonight it will be clear and a low of 11 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny and a high of 23 C.

The weekend forecast calls for sun and some clouds both days with highs in the low 20s.