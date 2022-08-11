Slight chance of rain expected to clear for a warm but humid day in Ottawa
There is a slight chance of showers Thursday, but it is expected to clear this afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and showers this morning. The high will be 25 C but with the humidex it will feel like 30. The UV is also 7 or high.
Tonight it will be clear and a low of 11 C.
Friday is expected to be sunny and a high of 23 C.
The weekend forecast calls for sun and some clouds both days with highs in the low 20s.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Backpack drive in Kingston, Ont. to support United Way
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
More Canadians report strong attachment to their language than to Canada: poll
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and 'Grease' star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
It didn't take long for Meta's new chatbot to say something offensive
Meta's new chatbot can convincingly mimic how humans speak on the internet: for better and worse.
Mask mandates return in New Delhi as COVID-19 cases rise
The Indian capital reintroduced public mask mandates on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.
Atlantic
-
Wildfires and a closed highway didn't stop a Newfoundland town's Come Home Year party
Wildfires shut down the highway into town, the band had to be boated in and some guests made an exit on a fishing vessel, but the Newfoundland town of Harbour Breton hosted its Come Home Year party last weekend anyway.
-
'You almost don’t exist': Northern N.B. leaders frustrated with health-care service suspensions, closures
Interruptions, suspensions and closures of different units – mostly obstetrics and pediatric services – in northern New Brunswick continue to concern leaders in that region.
-
'Fall from grace': Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
Toronto
-
Young girl safely returned home after found wandering on the tracks at Toronto subway station
A young girl has been safely reunited with her parents after a scary close call with a TTC train at Warden Subway station overnight.
-
Tory meets with Toronto cyclists to discuss High Park police enforcement ahead of planned protest
Toronto Mayor John Tory sat down with a local cycling advocacy group Wednesday in an effort to diffuse tensions between cyclists and police in High Park.
-
Five things experts say could ease pressures on Ontario's health-care system
Temporary emergency room closures and increased wait times have become increasingly common in Ontario as the province's health-care system grapples with staffing shortages.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
Montreal public health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires' Disease
Montreal public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' Disease, including one death.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
-
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
-
Young girl safely returned home after found wandering on the tracks at Toronto subway station
A young girl has been safely reunited with her parents after a scary close call with a TTC train at Warden Subway station overnight.
London
-
Cyclist dies after crash on Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road
A serious crash is impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Chatham-Kent: CKPH
Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update.
-
Ontario gas prices set to rise again on Friday
Drivers in southern Ontario may want to fill up their tanks before prices skyrocket over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Police make arrest in connection to River East weekend shooting
Winnipeg police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Bonner Avenue Sunday morning.
-
'They want to honour the music': Teenage Head continues tour after guitarist's death
Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head will continue their tour, including a stop in Winnipeg next week, after the death of guitarist Gord Lewis last weekend.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
-
-
Surgeries cancelled at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as staffing issues mount
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has cancelled several surgeries over the last two days as staffing pressures combined with bed capacity limits put pressure on the overloaded system.
Calgary
-
Man ambushed, stabbed to death in Banff bar, friends say
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
-
Calgary woman charged in death of Tammie Howard, last seen in 2016
A Calgary woman has been charged in conjunction with the murder of Tammie Doreen Howard, also known as Irish, who was last seen in December 2016.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
-
Former students of Saskatoon school allege sexual abuse in $25M legal claim
Former students are working to bring a class action lawsuit against the Saskatoon school where they allege they suffered physical and sexual abuse.
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton seniors with dementia missing after alarm at care facility
Edmonton Police Service issued a missing persons notice for two local seniors with dementia early Thursday morning.
-
Charges pending after cyclist struck in crosswalk
An 18-year-old sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a driver who was heading onto Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Major red flags': Councillors hear from dozens of speakers as gondola decision looms
A proposal to build a gondola over Edmonton's river valley took centre stage at city hall Wednesday as councillors openly discussed the pros and cons of the project with dozens of stakeholders and members of the public.
Vancouver
-
3 illegal ride-hail drivers fined in Richmond, RCMP say
Police in Richmond issued three tickets to drivers allegedly working for unlicensed ride-hailing companies late last month.
-
No obstacles for American 'vaccine tourists' snapping up B.C.'s scarce monkeypox doses
A growing number of Americans are travelling to British Columbia to get vaccinated against monkeypox in the face of scarce supplies on both sides of the border.
-
'Where's everyone going to go?' Tent removal continues in DTES as future housing for hundreds remains unclear
Sanitation workers with the City of Vancouver continued walking East Hastings Street Wednesday, urging people to store their items in city-provided containers and eventually remove their tents and structures from the sidewalks.
Regina
-
Two charter flights bring more displaced Ukrainians to Regina
Two charter flights with approximately 230 displaced Ukrainian residents arrived in Regina Wednesday night from Warsaw, Poland, after a brief layover in Edmonton, Alta.
-
Regina police ask for help finding 3 children believed to be with non-custodial parent
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help in locating three missing young children, including an infant, who are believed to be with their mother who does not have custody of them
-
'Generational affordability crisis': NDP call for cost of living relief
The Saskatchewan NDP has been butting heads with the provincial government over the timing of cost of living relief.