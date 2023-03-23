Six places President Biden should visit while in Ottawa this week
Dear President Joe Biden,
Welcome to Ottawa on your first official visit as president of the United States. This is your first visit to the capital since a trip as vice-president back in 2016.
I know your trip is packed with several official events, including a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at Rideau Cabin, a bilateral meeting and an address to Parliament on Friday. However, a trip to Ottawa can't be all business, so I want to suggest a few options for you and your entourage to visit during your trip to Canada's capital.
Have a great stay,
Josh
BeaverTails
When you visit Ottawa, you must have a BeaverTail.
It's billed as the uniquely Canadian tradition, a hand-made BeaverTail pastry served up with a variety of toppings.
The first BeaverTail location is in the ByWard Market. Former U.S. President Barack Obama enjoyed a BeaverTail when he visited the ByWard Market in 2009.
I recommend you try the Classic or the Killaloe Sunrise for your first BeaverTail.
BeaverTails opened its ByWard Market stand 40 years ago. It now has 160 locations worldwide. (Peter Szperling/CTV Ottawa)
Merry Dairy
I've heard you love ice cream, and Ottawa is home to many great ice cream locations.
I recommend you and the Secret Service take a drive approximately four kilometres from Parliament Hill to The Merry Dairy on Fairmont Avenue for ice cream.
While you're a fan of chocolate chip, the Merry Derry has several flavours including some with chocolate chip, including Chocolate Chip Frozen Custard, Mint Chip, Banana Chip and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
The Merry Dairy on Fairmont Avenue in Ottawa. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Elgin Street Diner
The Elgin Street Diner has become an Ottawa institution since it first opened its doors.
Since you'll be in town for approximately 26 hours, you can go for breakfast, lunch, dinner or late-night dining.
The diner is known for its poutine, which is one of the official foods of Canada. There are several poutines to try, including the Smoked Meat Poutine, Chili Poutine and the EDS Poutine.
Vanier Sugar Shack
Mr. President, you arrive in Ottawa during sugar bush season.
There are many sugar shacks across Ottawa, but I recommend you drop by the Vanier Sugar Shack, located just 5 kilometres from downtown Ottawa.
The sugar bush is located on a 17.5 acre land, in the middle of the nation's capital. The sugar shack was damaged by a fire in 2020, but reconstruction is complete and it's back in business this winter.
If you want to stick around the Vanier Sugar Festival kicks off on Monday.
ByWard Market Wine Rack
A trip to Ottawa isn't complete without a stop at the Wine Rack, the store the New York Times dubbed one of five trendy places in the ByWard Market.
In a 2015 article titled "A Sleepy Ottawa Neighbourhood Wakes Up", the New York Times said the Wine Rack is one of the places that have "reimagined and reinvigorated" the area.
"At the boutique-size Wine Rack, which opened in June 2013, customers looking for varietals to pair with ByWard Market provisions find a number of food-friendly cabernet franc, gewürztraminer, pinot noir and riesling vintages all locally grown, as well as an array of Canada’s signature ice wines and ciders," the New York Times wrote.
There are 19 Wine Rack locations in Ottawa, but the ByWard Market location has been dubbed the must see attraction in the ByWard Market.
The Wine Rack store in Ottawa's Byward Market on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015.
Rideau Street McDonald's
Before you leave Ottawa, or if you're craving a late night snack after meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau Thursday night, swing by the Rideau Street McDonald's.
The notorious restaurant less than a kilometre from Parliament Hill is closing next month, and it would be great for you to visit the restaurant before it closes.
Yes, every city in North America has a McDonald's, but this restaurant holds a special place in the hearts of many here in Ottawa.
For many years, it was open 24 hours a day, and became a popular spot for late night crowds after last call at bars and restaurants. The McDonald's gained particular notoriety following the release of a video filmed in December 2013 showing a man pulling a baby raccoon out of his sweater while others were involved in a fight.
Last Sunday, more than 200 people attended a march to pay their respects to the notorious institution steps from Parliament Hill.
McDonald's has decided not to renew its lease for the Rideau Street location in Ottawa, and will close in April. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Upgrading Safe Third Country Agreement about reassuring Canadians: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he feels it is his role to see the Safe Third Country Agreement upgraded, in order to make sure Canadians can continue to have confidence in Canada's immigration system.
Here are the locations of the first 12 new Zellers stores
Zellers has opened the first of 25 new locations within Hudson's Bay stores across the country. The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta Thursday, along with a new e-commerce website.
South Carolina's top accountant to resign after US$3.5-billion error
Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a US$3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.
Via Rail revisiting inclusion policies after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa station
Via Rail says it is working to improve its diversity and inclusion policies after a Muslim man was told not to pray at the Ottawa train station.
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater, new research has concluded.
Chicago Blackhawks won't wear Pride jerseys, cite Russian law
At least one National Hockey League team with a Russian player has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride night, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home.
Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case
The Manhattan district attorney investigating Donald Trump rebuffed U.S. House Republicans' request Thursday for documents and testimony about the case, dismissing it as an "unprecedented inquiry" with no legitimate basis.
Zellers opens a dozen stores in Canada amid wave of nostalgia and price sensitivity
Canadian retail chain Zellers marked its official comeback on Thursday, opening a dozen stores in Ontario and Alberta and launching a new website.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
-
Snow and rain will continue into Thursday night for the Maritimes
The rate of snow and rain falling in the Maritimes will pick up late Thursday afternoon into evening as a weather system makes its way across the region.
-
'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire
A couple in Shepody, N.B., has lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Crowds of Toronto shoppers lined up for grand reopening of Zellers
Crowds of nostalgic shoppers poured into Zellers as the Canadian retail chain opened its doors once again at select stores in Ontario.
-
Man goes missing after escaping from explosion, fire at Richmond Hill home
Police are searching for a 'vulnerable' young man last seen exiting his Richmond Hill, Ont. residence after an explosion and subsequent house fire.
-
Police still looking man with ‘legendary’ forehead tattoo wanted for murder on Canada-wide warrant
Police are reissuing calls to help locate an Oshawa, Ont. man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after allegedly stabbing two women – one, fatally – earlier this month.
Montreal
-
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
-
One week later: Rescuers continue search for victims in rubble of Old Montreal fire
It's been one week since a devastating fire tore through a historic building in Old Montreal, killing at least four.
-
Montreal's single-use plastics bylaw coming into effect
The bylaw banning certain single-use items comes into effect on March 28 in Montreal. The city says it will support the 8,400 food stores and restaurants in this ecological transition. As of March 28, cups, glasses, sticks, straws and plastic utensils, whether compostable or not, will be banned in food stores and restaurants.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder trial nears conclusion, closing arguments Monday
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright resumed briefly Thursday morning, with the defence formally wrapping up its case.
-
Woman receives free gift, but signs contract for $7,000 vacuum cleaner
A Toronto woman said she received a free air purifier as an online promotion, but also signed up for a $7,000 vacuum cleaner in the process.
-
Police say North Bay suspect had $116K in drugs on him, $43K in cash
A 33-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after police made an arrest March 21 in a parking lot on Lakeshore Drive.
London
-
Zurich remembers doctor who cared for village for 50 years
For 50 years, Dr. Charles Wallace was Zurich’s doctor. He cared for generations of families, and saved many lives along the way, including Sherri Penn’s son, who needed Dr. Wallace’s help with a neo-natal infection just days after birth.
-
'Attempt to commit murder' charge laid after random stabbing
Charges have now been laid after a stabbing in London earlier this week. A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after the incident happened on Tuesday.
-
London philanthropists put $1 million into cancer fighting fecal transplantation
A London couple, already known for giving to the community, has donated to a study into how poop could help fight cancer.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg council votes to rename Bishop Grandin roadways
Winnipeg's city council has voted unanimously in favour of renaming several roadways currently named after a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system.
-
Council votes down settlement offer for towing company that billed city $1.1M
Winnipeg city council has voted against a settlement with a local tow truck company that billed the city $1.1 million for tows the city says never happened.
-
Winnipeg hospital says doctors are now helping sexual assault examination program
A Winnipeg hospital official says another nurse has resigned from a sexual assault examination program, and other health-care professionals are stepping in to fill the gap.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway in Waterloo region with the Cambridge location opening its doors to a handful of eager fans who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Suspicious fire at old bowling alley shuts down major road in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has shut down a portion of a major Cambridge road.
-
Peregrine falcons return to CTV Kitchener
Calling all falcon watchers! The peregrines have once again returned to CTV Kitchener’s nesting box, high above our studio on King Street West.
Calgary
-
Bring on the nostalgia: Zellers celebrates grand re-opening in Calgary
Dozens of Calgarians lined up in excitement Thursday morning at Sunridge Mall to be among the first to experience the grand re-opening of Zellers.
-
Semi-truck crashes into overpass, closing 2 lanes of Deerfoot Trail
Two lanes of Calgary's Deerfoot Trail are closed to southbound traffic at 32 Avenue N.E. after a semi-truck hauling a backhoe hit an overpass.
-
'Alberta's allure' attracting Canadians from coast-to-coast
As almost 40,000 people uprooted themselves from Ontario and moved to Alberta last year, the provincial government suggests the new population data is proof the 'Alberta is Calling' advertising campaign is working.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse: Court overturns decision that called for director's removal
A 2021 court order to remove Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. director Don Windels from the organization has been overturned by the Saskatchewan appeal court.
-
Man accused of murdering Saskatoon woman says he was 'scared and confused' after learning of her death
The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ally Moosehunter took the stand Wednesday for cross-examination by the crown.
-
Saskatoon police have arrested a 27-year-old following an alleged aggravated assault
A 27-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing another man in the Nutana neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | Ballistics confirm link between Pizza Hut, Edmonton police shootings
Edmonton Police Service investigators believe the 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two EPS officers is the same person who seriously injured an employee in a shooting at a Pizza Hut restaurant.
-
Details of regimental funeral for Travis Jordan, Brett Ryan announced
Additional details have been released about the funeral for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan.
-
Edmontonians line up to shop Zellers grand reopening
Dozens of people lined up outside the Hudson's Bay store at Kingsway Mall in Edmonton on Thursday to be amongst the first to shop at the new Zellers location.
Vancouver
-
Mounties reveal identity of Surrey shooting victim, search for suspect vehicle
A 38-year-old man who recently moved to Surrey with his family has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this month.
-
Police-reported hate crimes motivated by religion, sexual orientation surge: StatsCan
New Statistics Canada figures show hate crimes reported to police continued to spike across the country in the second year of the pandemic as people were targeted by race, religion and sexual orientation.
-
Man seriously injured in DTES stabbing, suspect still at large: police
Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.
Regina
-
Man arrested after claiming to have gun on Regina city bus
A man who claimed to have a gun while on a Regina city bus has been arrested without incident.
-
'There is quite a discrepancy': Survey results vary on proposed downtown arena in Regina
The amount of support and opposition residents have for a downtown arena depends on which survey City of Regina officials are looking at.
-
'This wasn't just a little oops': Regina city councillors blindsided by 'sexist' tourism slogans
Regina city councillors say they were blindsided and embarrassed by the recent slogans used in Experience Regina’s rebrand.