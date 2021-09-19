OTTAWA -- Six Ottawa drivers have had their vehicles impounded for two weeks and will have to wait another two weeks to drive them again after being caught speeding, according to Ottawa police.

Police tweeted late Saturday night that four drivers on Highway 174 were caught going more than 50 km/h above the 80 km/h speed limit in the past week, including one who was clocked at 153 km/h, all while workers were present.

Two more drivers in the Heron Road and Prince of Wales area were recorded at 118 km/h and 141 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Saturday.

In each case, police said the drivers' vehicles were impounded for 14 days and their licences were suspended for 30 days.

The automatic roadside licence suspension for motorists stopped for stunt driving in Ontario was increased to 30 days, up from seven days, on Sept. 12.

Ontario expanded the vehicle impoundment penalty to 14 days from seven days as part of new penalties for stunt driving this summer and reduced the threshold for stunt driving on municipal roads with a speed limit of less than 80 km/h to 40 km/h over the speed limit instead of 50 km/h an hour.