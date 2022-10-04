Six new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa in the last week

Ottawa Public Health is reporting six more COVID-19 deaths in the city, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to nearly 900 residents.

A total of 897 people in Ottawa have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 287 so far in 2022. There were 228 COVID-19 deaths in all of 2021 and 382 in 2020.

The public health unit’s latest update comes just days after it said Ottawa had entered a new wave of COVID-19.

Residents are being urged to wear masks indoors to protect themselves and others, and be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. The bivalent booster shot is available to all adults in Ontario though the vaccine booking portal online.

Hospitalizations because of an active infection are slowly increasing. There are 35 residents of Ottawa with active infections in hospital according to OPH’s latest data, down slightly from 36 this time last week, but up overall from this time last month.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 62 patients (down from 65 patients on Sept. 27)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 24 patients (as of Sept. 30)

Montfort Hospital: 27 patients (down from 30 patients on Sept. 27)

CHEO: Three patients (up from one patient on Sept. 27)

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 82,818 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 897 deaths.

Wastewater monitoring is showing a slight decline in overall viral levels in the last few days after an upward trend through the first half of September.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept. 26-Oct. 2): 47.7

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.2 per cent

Known active cases: 737 (+13)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Oct. 3

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 922,317

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,222

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 600,581

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 223,104

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 24 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 19 in hospital, 5 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 80 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

12 in hospitals

11 in long-term care homes

18 in retirement homes

3 in shelters

2 in supported independent living homes

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.