Six new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa in the last week
Ottawa Public Health is reporting six more COVID-19 deaths in the city, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to nearly 900 residents.
A total of 897 people in Ottawa have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 287 so far in 2022. There were 228 COVID-19 deaths in all of 2021 and 382 in 2020.
The public health unit’s latest update comes just days after it said Ottawa had entered a new wave of COVID-19.
Residents are being urged to wear masks indoors to protect themselves and others, and be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. The bivalent booster shot is available to all adults in Ontario though the vaccine booking portal online.
Hospitalizations because of an active infection are slowly increasing. There are 35 residents of Ottawa with active infections in hospital according to OPH’s latest data, down slightly from 36 this time last week, but up overall from this time last month.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 62 patients (down from 65 patients on Sept. 27)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 24 patients (as of Sept. 30)
- Montfort Hospital: 27 patients (down from 30 patients on Sept. 27)
- CHEO: Three patients (up from one patient on Sept. 27)
Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 82,818 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 897 deaths.
Wastewater monitoring is showing a slight decline in overall viral levels in the last few days after an upward trend through the first half of September.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept. 26-Oct. 2): 47.7
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.2 per cent
- Known active cases: 737 (+13)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Oct. 3
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 922,317
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,222
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 600,581
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 223,104
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 24 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 19 in hospital, 5 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 80 in hospital, 1 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 12 in hospitals
- 11 in long-term care homes
- 18 in retirement homes
- 3 in shelters
- 2 in supported independent living homes
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
Bear attack leaves 2 women critically injured in B.C., Mounties say
Two women have critical injuries after a bear attack on a trail in northeastern B.C., local Mounties say.
NEW | Canadian naval officer relieved of her duties after allegations of inappropriate conduct on NATO mission
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
Dolly Parton, Martina McBride, and other celebrities react to death of country singer Loretta Lynn
Lynn was mourned on social media by friends and fans who admired the pioneering woman of country music, whose story was told in the 1980 film "Coal Miner's Daughter."
'We all pay the price': Survey finds only 9 per cent of girls aspire to be prime minister
Fewer than one in 10 girls and young women in Canada say they ever aspire to be prime minister, according to a new report, which chalks up the lack of interest in the federal government’s top job largely to concerns about discrimination and sexism.
Women file suit alleging they were sexually assaulted by Newfoundland police officers
Seven women have filed a lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by "various" on-duty officers with Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force between 2001 and 2017.
Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Putin's warnings explained
President Vladimir Putin, who rules the world's biggest nuclear power, has repeatedly cautioned the West that any attack on Russia could provoke a nuclear response. Will he use nuclear weapons and how might the United States and the U.S.-led NATO military alliance respond?
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Nearly 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the after-effects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on Canada's East Coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
Toronto
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Two more suspects arrested in connection with Toronto carjackings
Police have arrested two suspects and issued a warrant for two others as they continue to investigate a dramatic spike in carjackings in Toronto, with 182 incidents so far this year.
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
Montreal
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
5 things to watch for with a new CAQ government led by Francois Legault
The Coalition Avenir Quebec, led by Francois Legault, won a second consecutive majority mandate in Monday's election. Here are five things to watch out for as the CAQ leader prepares to name his new cabinet and begins to make good on his party's election promises.
-
Immigration could be source of conflict between Ottawa and Quebec's re-elected CAQ
Control over immigration and Quebec's religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier Francois Legault begins his second mandate.
Northern Ontario
-
Brian Bigger withdraws from race to be Sudbury's mayor
In a startling development, incumbent Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger is withdrawing from the municipal election race, citing family reasons.
-
Police say man and a woman tried to abduct child from North Bay park
Police are investigating after a scary incident at a North Bay park on Sunday: a man and a woman tried to convince a nine-year-old child to leave the park with them.
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
London
-
Two pedestrians hurt in serious hit-and-run in west London, Ont.
Fiddlers Green Road is normally a quiet street, according to local residents. But it was anything but quiet on Monday night when the area was a beehive of activity with police and emergency vehicles.
-
Alleged armed carjacking being investigated in London
A carjacking in London is being investigated by police. Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 600-block of Southdale Road east near Wellington Road for a reported robbery.
-
New WWI feature film showcases Indigenous soldier and Ontario locations
A First World War film made over the fields and skies of southwestern Ontario has its premiere this week.
Winnipeg
-
One man run over, another kidnapped during camper robbery: RCMP
Police are searching for three suspects who they say kidnapped a senior and ran over another man while stealing a truck and camper on a Manitoba highway.
-
'We need justice for Kendara': calls for information as death of Manitoba woman deemed homicide
The death of a Manitoba woman, who was reported missing in 2019 and whose remains were found in The Pas, has been deemed a homicide.
-
Former Manitoba cabinet minister Ralph Eichler won't seek re-election
Former Manitoba cabinet minister Ralph Eichler says he is preparing to leave politics.
Kitchener
-
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
-
Woolwich councillors to receive mandatory inclusion, diversity training
Woolwich council passed a motion that will require all councillors to complete mandatory equity, diversity and inclusion training.
-
Guelph Storm head coach steps down to address health concerns
Just two games into the season, the Guelph Storm said effective immediately, co-owner, team president, and head coach Scott Walker will be stepping away from his coaching duties to address health concerns.
Calgary
-
Alberta government confirms another Olympic bid is being explored
Nearly four years after a majority of Calgary voters said no to pursuing the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the provincial government says it is aware of another effort to bring the games to Alberta and it is not ruling the possibility out.
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheeto statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
RCMP investigating suspected child luring in Bragg Creek
Mounties are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly approached an 11-year-old girl in Bragg Creek in September.
Saskatoon
-
In new plea for answers, family of missing Sask. woman says they 'just want to put her to rest'
Police in Prince Albert are hoping a new video will help bring closure to the family of a missing woman who vanished more than five years ago.
-
Saskatoon motorcycle driver seriously injured in crash
A 35-year-old motorcycle driver is in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a van at the intersection of Avenue P North and Faulkner Crescent, near 33rd Street.
-
Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness
A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
'Dr. Marie Milne' charged with unauthorized use of 'doctor' title, fraud and forgery
A woman in Edmonton has been accused of fraudulently posing as a medical doctor.
-
Former Alberta human rights chair serves province $2.1M wrongful dismissal lawsuit
Alberta's former human rights commission chief has filed a lawsuit against the justice minister for "malicious treatment" and wrongful dismissal.
-
In a first, Edmonton police have used DNA to create a composite sketch of a 2019 sexual assault suspect
An approximate image of a man who in 2019 violently sexually assaulted an Edmonton woman and left her unconscious in a field has been generated from DNA.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire at Minnekhada Regional Park being held at 14 hectares
A wildfire that sparked at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C. is no longer burning out of control.
-
Video shows suspects smashing Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver
Authorities have released video of two suspects vandalizing part of the Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver over the weekend – an act police have described as "planned and deliberate."
-
Bear attack leaves 2 women critically injured in B.C., Mounties say
Two women have critical injuries after a bear attack on a trail in northeastern B.C., local Mounties say.
Regina
-
Fiery pursuit of stolen semi-truck leads to arrest of two people: Sask. RCMP
Two suspects are in custody after a semi-truck was stolen from a weigh scale station in southeast Saskatchewan, leading police on a chase along the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
-
Flu shot appointments available starting Oct. 11: Sask. Health Authority
Influenza vaccination appointments are now available for booking in Saskatchewan. Beginning Oct. 11, flu shots will be administered across the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
Environment Canada reports highest number of tornadoes in Sask. since 2012
Saskatchewan saw 25 tornadoes in 2022, the highest number in the province since 2012, according to Environment Canada (EC).