Ottawa enters new wave of COVID-19, health unit declares

Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa has entered a new wave of COVID-19 this fall, as key indicators indicate a rise in COVID-19 in the community.

Ottawa residents are being urged to wear masks indoors to protect themselves and others, and be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

In its weekly snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa, the health unit said, "Our monitoring indicators are showing we are now in a new wave of COVID-19.

"We are also heading into the respiratory illness season where we expect respiratory viruses to be circulating."

Ottawa Public Health says both the wastewater viral signal and the testing per cent positivity rates are high and increasing. While the COVID-19 wastewater viral signal is lower this week than it was from mid-July to mid-August, it is still higher than it was during the Omicron wave in the winter.

"The same strategies we use to fight COVID-19 can help protect you from other viruses," the health unit said on Twitter.

"If you are feeling sick, stay home. Isolate until you have no fever & symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours. After isolating, continue to wear a mask in public for 10 days. As the weather gets colder, more people will gather indoors. Consider wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and other viruses. Your actions matter."

All Ottawa residents aged 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose, and will be offered the bivalent vaccine when you book an appointment.

"This booster is an added layer of protection, giving your body even more ways, it can fight COVID-19," the health unit said.

The Montfort Hospital has imposed visitor restrictions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Effective Wednesday, visitors are not allowed to visit patients in care units at Montfort Hospital.

Only one family caregiver at a time may be present at the bedside, and up to two family caregivers may be designated to assist the patient.

"This is a safety measure for our patients and employees as we see a rise in COVID-19 cases in our community," the Montfort Hospital said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.