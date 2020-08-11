OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, on a day when Ontario saw its lowest daily case count update in months.

Provincewide, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario, with zero new deaths.

It was the lowest number of new cases reported in Ontario since March 18.

Ontario health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. On Monday, OPH reported 21 new cases, while provincial officials reported 20. Both the daily Ontario update and the daily Ottawa update reported 27 new cases in the past two days.

OPH notes that its databases are live, and the data in the daily dashboard represents a snapshot in time and that the databases are continuously being updated as cases are investigated and as more information becomes available.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, there have been 2,656 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed in the city on March 11.

Despite the relatively low number of new cases reported Tuesday, OPH also says the number of hospitalizations has increased.

There are 15 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, four more than in Tuesday's report. An additional person is in intensive care, for two total.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases in Ottawa held steady Tuesday at 146.

Six new cases were considered resolved in Tuesday's update, for a total of 2,246 or 84.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (88 cases total, 19 active )

) 10-19 years-old: No new cases (154 cases total, 24 active )

) 20-29 years-old: One new case (421 cases total, 31 active )

) 30-39 years-old: One new case (357 cases total, 27 active )

) 40-49 years-old: No new cases (340 cases total, 9 active )

) 50-59 years-old: No new cases (359 cases total, 15 active )

) 60-69-years-old: One new case (270 cases total, 13 active )

) 70-79 years-old: One new case (192 cases total, 4 active )

) 80-89 years-old: No new cases (277 cases total, 3 active )

) 90+ years: No new cases (198 cases total, 1 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 10 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were reported in Tuesday's update.

Four long-term care homes, two retirement homes, one shelter, and three child care spaces/camps are experiencing outbreaks.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.