OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, with no new deaths from the virus in the city for the 12th straight day.

Six people have also recovered from the virus, meaning the number of active cases in the city remains at 47.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one person in intensive care.

The six new cases bring the city's total since the pandemic began to 2,124. More than 85 per cent of those people—1,814—have recovered.

There remain two active outbreaks at seniors’ homes in the city. Ottawa Public Health declared an outbreak at Amica Westboro Park retirement home as of July 5 after a staff member tested positive there.

The second outbreak, at the Perley and Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre, started June 3.