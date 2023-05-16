SIU invokes mandate in deadly Bourget, Ont. attack due to police use of firearm

Ontario's police watchdog has invoked its mandate to investigate an officer's use of his gun during the deadly incident in Bourget, Ont. that claimed the life of an Ontario Provincial Police officer and left two others wounded.

The May 11 incident at a home on Laval Street resulted in the death of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller. A 39-year-old man is facing charges in his death and in the wounding of the other two officers.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit said it was notified by the OPP the following day that one of the surviving officers had fired his gun at some point during the interaction, and it is required to investigate.

"While no one was struck as a result of the police firearm discharge, the SIU has invoked its mandate to look at that aspect of the incident," the SIU said in a news release Tuesday. "Section 16 of the Special Investigations Unit Act, 2019, provides that police firearm discharges fall within the Unit’s jurisdiction even where they do not result in injury."

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this case.

This comes as the OPP continue to investigate the incident that killed Mueller.

Police issued an appeal Tuesday for any residential video surveillance, dashcam footage or any other multimedia materials relating to the case. Evidence can be submitted online or by contacting the OPP or Crime Stoppers.