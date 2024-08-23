'Showing up really matters': Several groups set to march in Capital Pride parade as large organizations withdraw

The Capital Pride parade is set to take over part of Centretown on Sunday and while several groups have pulled out, many more say they're still marching.

"We need to send a very clear message to our LGBTQ students and staff, parents and community that the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board fights every single day to create a caring and inclusive and safe learning environment for all our students. And this is a way to show that," said OCDSB trustee Donna Blackburn. Teachers, trustees and others are mobilizing to march together.

The OCDSB is among several organizations that withdrew from the parade after Capital Pride organizers issued a statement in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The City of Ottawa, the Liberal Party of Canada, local hospitals and universities, and some businesses have also said they will not be participating in the parade this year.

"In the face of everything that's going on, it really means so much that you show up and you come out for your community and even if you're not part of the community, just your support of showing up really matters," said Kevin Atkinson, who is performing on the main stage at Bank and Slater streets on Saturday.

"I think maybe people who were contemplating maybe not going will want to go out now just to show support," said resident Vaughn Charlton. "I certainly know that some of my friends and I are going for that reason just to make sure that it's a positive event and that it keeps going."

A city float will still be in the parade. Councillor Ariel says as a Jewish queer woman, she will be marching.

"We are still family, and even when we disagree, and I believe we should be able to share space and have difficult conversations and I hope that's something we can keep doing," Troster said in a video posted to social media.

Ten Oaks Project is among dozens of local businesses, unions and LGBTQ2+ organizations that signed on to a statement expressing their support for Capital Pride's position.

Kymani Montgomery, the organization's executive director, says conversations with those who decided not to participate this year will continue well after pride weekend is over.

"I'm really curious as to how these institutions and how these elected officials will handle that," said Montgomery. "The precedent has already been set, withdrawing support from Pride. But there's always space for repair and accountability. But what's that going to look like? And that's up to them."