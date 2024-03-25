OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Shots fired in Ottawa's west end

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police are investigating a late night shooting in the city's west end.

    Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday for shots fired on Ritchie Street, near Carling Avenue.

    Shell casings were recovered at the scene.

    Police say no injuries were reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

