Shots fired in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa police are investigating a late night shooting in the city's west end.

Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday for shots fired on Ritchie Street, near Carling Avenue.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.