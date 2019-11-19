OTTAWA - A ten-year old weight lifter from Ottawa has earned her way into the world record books.

Kaitlyn Boucher is the new world record holder for her age and weight class. She lifted a total of 210 kg in three events, shattering the world record set three years ago by a Macy Smith of the U.S.

Kaitlyn began lifting just six months ago after going to the gym with her father who is also a lifter. Her dream is to represent Canada at the Olympics some day.

She set her world record at the Elite Power lifting finals that were held in Kingston on Saturday.