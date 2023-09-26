Ottawa

    • Sexual abuse complaint against city-run daycare unfounded: police

    An allegation of sexual abuse at a city of Ottawa-run daycare centre was unfounded, Ottawa police have concluded.

    In an email to CTV News Ottawa, police said the investigation has ended. No other information was provided.

    The complaint was revealed in a memo from city staff on Sept. 12. Few details were shared about the nature of the allegation or how many people might have been involved, but city staff said an employee was on investigative leave.

    The daycare looks after kids aged 18 months to five years.

    The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa was also investigating.

    CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the city and the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa for comment.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING All sides calling for Speaker Rota to resign, what happens if he does?

    Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News