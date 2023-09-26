Sexual abuse complaint against city-run daycare unfounded: police
An allegation of sexual abuse at a city of Ottawa-run daycare centre was unfounded, Ottawa police have concluded.
In an email to CTV News Ottawa, police said the investigation has ended. No other information was provided.
The complaint was revealed in a memo from city staff on Sept. 12. Few details were shared about the nature of the allegation or how many people might have been involved, but city staff said an employee was on investigative leave.
The daycare looks after kids aged 18 months to five years.
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa was also investigating.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the city and the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa for comment.
