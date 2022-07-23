Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the city of Ottawa, on a day hot and humid conditions continue to trip the capital.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa just after 4 p.m.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail," said a statement from the weather agency.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Cornwall-Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell and Smiths Falls – Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

The temperature in Ottawa was 30 C at 4 p.m., with the humidex making it feel like 37 degrees.

The forecast calls for a partly cloudy evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

Mainly cloudy to start on Sunday, with showers beginning early in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37 degrees.

The outlook for Monday is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 26C.

Average temperatures for this time of year are around 27 C for the high and 16 C for the low. The record high temperature for July 23 is 35.0 C, set in 1955.