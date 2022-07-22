What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 22-24
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 22-24
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
OTTAWA CHAMBERFEST
The sounds of chamber music will fill venues across Ottawa for the next two weeks.
Ottawa Chamberfest features several events, including the Signature Series, Sunrise Concerts and the Chamberfringe series.
Events this weekend include:
Friday: NACO Lite and Johnny Gandelsman: This is America
Saturday: Moskitto Bar, Canadian Brass and Duo Octavian
Sunday: Imani Winds, Emili Losier and Jenna Richards, and Joanna G'froerer and Michelle Gott.
For more information, visit chamberfest.com.
BANKSY360
The work of the world's most elusive street artist comes to life in an unauthorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.
See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.
For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/.
HAMILTON
The Broadway hit Hamilton continues at the National Arts Centre until July 31.
Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.
The show runs until July 31.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/21476.
NAC INDIGENOUS THEATRE
The NAC Indigenous Theatre invites you to join them in celebrating Tomson Highway.
See Tomson Highway: Kisaageetin Saturday night at the Babs Asper Theatre.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29332.
OTTAWA CHINATOWN NIGHT MARKET
The Ottawa Chinatown Night Market is this weekend in Ottawa's Chinatown.
The three-day festival features cultural foods from local and out-of-town vendors, loads of street pedlars and a wide variety of non-stop multicultural performances.
The Ottawa Chinatown Night Market runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://ottawachinatown.ca/nightmarket/.
OTTAWA ASIAN FEST
The Ottawa Asian Fest moves to Sparks Street this weekend.
The three day festival night market features the very best in Asian culture and cuisine, including K-pop dancers, musicians and street foods.
For more information, visit https://ottawaasianfest.com/.
FESTIBIERE DE GATINEAU
It's the opening weekend for the 11th annual Festibiere de Gatineau.
Enjoy live music, a giant pool, the Festi-beach and beer in the heart of Old Hull.
Festibiere de Gatineau runs Friday and Saturday, along with July 27 to 30.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/259324793065430/259324839732092/.
OTTAWA TITANS
The Ottawa Titans host Lake Erie for a three game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
For tickets, visit ottawatitans.com.
Season ticket holder Judi Haines poses with Ottawa Titans mascot, Cappy. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA BLACKJACKS
The Ottawa BlackJacks host the Hamilton Honey Badgers Sunday afternoon at TD Place.
Tip off is 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit theblackjacks.ca.
NORTHERN LIGHTS – SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW
The Northern Lights sound and light show is back on Parliament Hill this summer.
Enjoy the free and unique multimedia experience and discover Canada's great achievements and our history's key milestones.
The show runs Thursday to Monday, starting at 10 p.m. in July.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open daily
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open daily
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open daily
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open daily
- Canadian War Museum open daily
- Canadian Museum of History open daily
- National Gallery of Canada open daily
- The Diefenbunker open daily
BEACHES
Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Westboro Beach is closed for the season.
Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours a day all summer. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.
IMAGINE MONET
Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.
Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.
See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.
A look at the 'Imagine Monet' exhibit at the EY Centre. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
613FLEA
Don't miss over 130 vendors on display as 613flea returns to Lansdowne Park on Saturday.
Check out eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
613flea is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A look at the 'Imagine Monet' exhibit at the EY Centre. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN MARKET
The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.
KEMPTVILLE LIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Kemptville Live Music Festival takes over the Kemptville College grounds this weekend.
Musical acts include Bachman Cummings Together Again Tour, Johnny Reid, The Angelina Hunter Trio, Lynne Hansen and the Good Intentions, Leah Marlene, Honeymoon Suite and Glass Tiger.
For more information, visit https://www.kemptvillelivemusicfestival.com/.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 22-24
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob
Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.
Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s
Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend.
Judge says Prince Harry can sue U.K. gov't over security plan
Prince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the U.K., a judge in London ruled Friday.
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lisa Banfield’s testimony wasn’t enough
There is no doubt Lisa Banfield was a victim of her long-time common-law spouse, the mass murderer Gabriel Wortman. But tragically, Ms. Banfield is but one of his many, many victims.
Toronto
-
Ontario family may have to cancel $35,000 safari because they can't get passports
An Ontario woman says she's devastated at the thought of being forced to cancel her family's $35,000 trip due to delays acquiring passports for her two sons, especially after she followed all the rules.
-
Pedestrian dies in hospital after Scarborough collision
Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was killed in a collision in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.
-
Toronto heat wave continues into the weekend. This is how hot it will get
A heat warning is expected to stretch into the weekend in Toronto as the city tacks on a fourth day of sweltering conditions.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Advanced DNA gives hope to solve cold cases, but some Canadian cops slow to adopt it
Advances in DNA technology are being credited with solving a growing pile of cold case murders in the United States, but some Canadian police forces are lagging behind when it comes to adopting the new methods.
-
No arrests after man injured in Ahuntsic-Cartierville shooting
A 25-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario mining company identifies new method for capturing carbon
Canada Nickel, a mining company hoping to develop the Crawford deposit between Timmins and Cochrane, says it's identified a new method to capture CO2 emissions
-
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
-
Judge says Prince Harry can sue U.K. gov't over security plan
Prince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the U.K., a judge in London ruled Friday.
London
-
Images released of St. Thomas robbery suspect
Police in St. Thomas are investigating an armed robbery and are hoping the public can help identify a suspect.
-
OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester
A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.
-
London police issue public safety warning after man arrested for indecent exposure
A London man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a northwest London shopping complex earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Child in critical condition following 'emergency' at swimming pool
A child is in critical condition after an emergency at a swimming pool in Valley Gardens.
-
Family, friends remember Winnipeg homicide victim, 18, who wanted to become welder
A 19-year-old woman is in custody after being charged by the Winnipeg Police Service Wednesday in the death of a recent high school graduate who officers said she was dating.
-
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
Kitchener
-
Some staff not receiving EI payments after cyber breach at Waterloo Region District School Board
As Waterloo Region District School Board attempts to restore its IT system after what it’s calling “cyber incidents,” CTV News has learned the breach is causing some staff and support workers to not get paid.
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Council approves self-cleaning washroom at Elora park
A new public washroom will be installed at Hoffer Park in Elora which can automatically clean and disinfect itself after each use. But not everyone is excited about the decision by Centre Wellington's council.
Calgary
-
Airdrie mayor outraged over weekend overnight closures of urgent care centre
The mayor of Airdrie is furious after Alberta Health Services announced that the city's urgent care centre will be closed overnights during the next eight weekends between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
-
Man in hospital after possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary
A man is recovering in hospital tonight after he was shot in what police say was a daytime drive-by in northeast Calgary.
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
Saskatoon
-
'Very disappointed': Humboldt Broncos families react after parole granted for driver in fatal crash
A family affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy says they are disappointed after parole was granted for the semi-truck driver responsible for the fatal crash.
-
Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.
-
Sask. doctors call epidural shortage 'distressing,' but say alternatives are available
Physicians in Saskatoon are assuring the public about alternative pain medications available in light of the epidural catheter kit shortage.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
'Say it where it happened': Inuit residential school survivor looks to papal apology
One survivor of an Inuit residential school says he'll welcome Pope Francis, but he will have a few things to say as part of the official delegation meeting the pontiff on behalf of all Inuit who were taken to residential schools.
-
Road closures, transit delays: What Edmontonians need to know about the 'once-in-a-generation' Papal visit
Edmontonians are being asked to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their commutes next week as Pope Francis arrives in the city as part of the Catholic Church's efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.
Vancouver
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect at large after Chilliwack double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the suspect in a double-homicide in Chilliwack is still at large and considered "armed and dangerous."
-
B.C. heat wave: Residents warned to prepare for new stretch of hot summer weather
While it's not an extreme heat emergency like the one experienced last year, health authorities advise people to monitor themselves and check in on others, especially those most vulnerable.
-
Former Canuck Jake Virtanen takes the stand at B.C. sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen has taken the stand in British Columbia Supreme Court to deny that he sexually assaulted a woman nearly five years ago.
Regina
-
'I’m scared to get old here': Residents fear for the future of healthcare in eastern Sask.
Residents in the community of Canora are seeing the strain on their healthcare system.
-
Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murder
A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Here's why emergency weather alerts seem to be triggered everywhere
Environment and Climate Change Canada said there is a method to the emergency weather alerts.