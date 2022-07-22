What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 22-24

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA CHAMBERFEST

The sounds of chamber music will fill venues across Ottawa for the next two weeks.

Ottawa Chamberfest features several events, including the Signature Series, Sunrise Concerts and the Chamberfringe series.

Events this weekend include:

Friday: NACO Lite and Johnny Gandelsman: This is America

Saturday: Moskitto Bar, Canadian Brass and Duo Octavian

Sunday: Imani Winds, Emili Losier and Jenna Richards, and Joanna G'froerer and Michelle Gott.

For more information, visit chamberfest.com.

BANKSY360

The work of the world's most elusive street artist comes to life in an unauthorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.

See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.

For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/.

HAMILTON

The Broadway hit Hamilton continues at the National Arts Centre until July 31.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.

The show runs until July 31.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/21476.

NAC INDIGENOUS THEATRE

The NAC Indigenous Theatre invites you to join them in celebrating Tomson Highway.

See Tomson Highway: Kisaageetin Saturday night at the Babs Asper Theatre.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29332.

OTTAWA CHINATOWN NIGHT MARKET

The Ottawa Chinatown Night Market is this weekend in Ottawa's Chinatown.

The three-day festival features cultural foods from local and out-of-town vendors, loads of street pedlars and a wide variety of non-stop multicultural performances.

The Ottawa Chinatown Night Market runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://ottawachinatown.ca/nightmarket/.

OTTAWA ASIAN FEST

The Ottawa Asian Fest moves to Sparks Street this weekend.

The three day festival night market features the very best in Asian culture and cuisine, including K-pop dancers, musicians and street foods.

For more information, visit https://ottawaasianfest.com/.

FESTIBIERE DE GATINEAU

It's the opening weekend for the 11th annual Festibiere de Gatineau.

Enjoy live music, a giant pool, the Festi-beach and beer in the heart of Old Hull.

Festibiere de Gatineau runs Friday and Saturday, along with July 27 to 30.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/259324793065430/259324839732092/.

OTTAWA TITANS

The Ottawa Titans host Lake Erie for a three game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets, visit ottawatitans.com.

Season ticket holder Judi Haines poses with Ottawa Titans mascot, Cappy. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

OTTAWA BLACKJACKS

The Ottawa BlackJacks host the Hamilton Honey Badgers Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

Tip off is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit theblackjacks.ca.

NORTHERN LIGHTS – SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW

The Northern Lights sound and light show is back on Parliament Hill this summer.

Enjoy the free and unique multimedia experience and discover Canada's great achievements and our history's key milestones.

The show runs Thursday to Monday, starting at 10 p.m. in July.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

BEACHES

Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westboro Beach is closed for the season.

Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours a day all summer. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

IMAGINE MONET

Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.

Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.

See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.

A look at the 'Imagine Monet' exhibit at the EY Centre. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

613FLEA

Don't miss over 130 vendors on display as 613flea returns to Lansdowne Park on Saturday.

Check out eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.

613flea is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

KEMPTVILLE LIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Kemptville Live Music Festival takes over the Kemptville College grounds this weekend.

Musical acts include Bachman Cummings Together Again Tour, Johnny Reid, The Angelina Hunter Trio, Lynne Hansen and the Good Intentions, Leah Marlene, Honeymoon Suite and Glass Tiger.

For more information, visit https://www.kemptvillelivemusicfestival.com/.