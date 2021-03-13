OTTAWA -- Seven Ontario residents are facing $1,550 fines each and had to drive home in the middle of the night after police discovered an illegal gathering at an AirBNB property in Chelsea, Que.

The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police responded to a complaint about a gathering on Chem. Hogan in Cantley at 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers found seven people staying at the rented property, which had been rented through AirBNB by one of the people at the gathering.

The guests were ordered to leave the property and head home by either car or taxi. Police allowed the initial tenant to stay at the property.

Police say statements of $1,550 will be issued to each person for having violated Quebec's Public Health Act.

Chelsea and the Outaouais remain in the "Level 3 – Alert" level of Quebec's COVID-19 restrictions. Indoor and outdoor gatherings in private homes (house or cottage) are prohibited. There is also a curfew between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.