Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Ottawa residents will one day receive a three to 10 second advance warning of an earthquake before the ground starts shaking.
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network, designed to send out a notification through electronic devices before the strong shaking from the earthquake begins.
"What that does is it gives people the time to drop, cover and hold on, so that they can be prepared just before they start feeling that shaking," said Chris Boucher, Seismic Analyst with Natural Resources Canada.
The Earthquake Early Warning Network will have 400 sensors installed in areas of earthquake risk across Canada, including in eastern Ontario. Boucher says the seismic sensors will detect the primary waves of an earthquake, which are very weak, and then send out the alert.
The TitanSMA seismic equipment in a lab at Natural Resources Canada in Ottawa. (Natural Resources Canada)
"So these network of stations, what it does is it quickly digitizes that information, sends it to our data centres, calculates the location and the magnitude of that earthquake and if it reaches a certain threshold of shaking, it will send out alerts to cellphones, TVs and radios before that secondary waves and strong shaking starts," Boucher told CTVNewsOttawa.ca.
In June 2010, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Val-des-Bois, Que. caused damage in parts of western Quebec, while rattling buildings and windows in downtown Ottawa. Natural Resources Canada says the Earthquake Early Warning Network would have given residents a three to 10 second warning for that earthquake.
Boucher says while a three to 10-second warning may not seem like a lot of time, it's enough time to make a difference.
“Sometimes that few seconds is all we really need to take those few steps of drop, hovering and holding on," Boucher said. "One thing to consider is that these automatic alerts would be going out to critical infrastructure, who can have automatic infrastructure in place.”
Boucher says a three to 10 second warning would be enough time to divert planes from landing at airports, close bridges and tunnels to traffic and pause surgeries in hospital operating rooms.
“Once the shaking starts these systems are ready.”
Natural Resources Canada says the further you are from the epicentre of the quake, the more warning time you will have.
Ottawa is part of the western Quebec seismic zone. Boucher says the region sees about 120 earthquakes a year, but only 10 or so are felt by people.
Seven seismic sensors have been installed in the Ottawa-Gatineau region so far, with plans for another 20. Natural Resources Canada says the Earthquake Early Warning System sensors have been set up in several locations, including Cumberland, Stittsville, Mississippi Mills, Kenmore and Carsonby. One has been installed in Kingston.
The Earthquake Warning System Network is scheduled to be operational in 2024.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 27 dead
Relatives of the missing in Cuba's capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 27 people.
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Officials announced that the last women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, but Ukrainian fighters remained trapped.
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public -- a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
What we know about the officer who ran off with an Alabama inmate
As the hunt for former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White enters its seventh day, questions about White continue to arise. Here is what we know about her.
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request
Retired gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's former chief of the defence staff, has terminated his appointment to a major Canadian military honour.
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
Atlantic
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
-
Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday
Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
-
Ontario reports 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, 24 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
GTA gas prices to hit $2.10 per litre by end of May, analyst says
Prices at the pumps are estimated to hit a whopping $2.10 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month, according to one analyst.
Montreal
-
Around 100 firefighters called to four-alarm blaze in the Plateau
About 15 people were evacuated from homes and commercial buildings after a fire broke out in the Plateau -- some of whom were partway through getting new tattoos.
-
'Relief' for Old Port businesses as Montreal welcomes first cruise ship in two years
The Port of Montreal welcomed its first cruise ship since the fall of 2019, after the COVID-189 pandemic grounded the cruise and travel industry.
-
Luxury vehicles of former federal cabinet minister torched in Montreal suburb
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a fire at a former federal cabinet minister's residence destroyed two vehicles.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Workplace Accident
Greater Sudbury Police investigate workplace fatality
-
Walks highlights the need for workplace safety
Over one hundred people in Sudbury took part in "Steps For Life" a national walk to raise awareness and about workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses.
-
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie is being hailed as a success by organizers.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
-
‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: Teenage Air Cadets get rare flight aboard RCAF Hercules
More than 1,000 teenage Air Cadets within a two-hour driving radius of London, Ont. were given a rare opportunity Saturday to ride about one the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) most important aircraft.
Winnipeg
-
'It was a really long winter': Winnipeggers thankful as weather starts to warm up
After a seemingly never-ending season of snow and rain, the weather is finally shaping up and Manitobans are taking advantage.
-
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres (mm) of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
-
Road construction season kicking it into high gear in Winnipeg
Road construction season is about to kick into high gear in Winnipeg as work starts Sunday to upgrade two major routes, and this has businesses along the way bracing for a hit.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers ready for second round matchup with Windsor
After clinching their first series win over the London Knights in more than a decade, the Kitchener Rangers are set to open the second round of the OHL Playoffs against the Windsor Spitfires.
-
Paintball course taking action to return to play in Cambridge
Flag Raiders Paintball is filing a Minister's Zoning Order (MZO) to try and get approval to once again operate on the piece of land they own at 1500 Kossuth Road in Cambridge.
-
McDougall Road reopened after residential fire in Waterloo: WRPS
A stretch of McDougall Road in Waterloo has reopened to traffic after emergency services responded to a residential fire on Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 22
Cochrane RCMP say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon.
-
'That extra 10%': Calgary says everyone needs to push harder in Game 3
The Calgary Flames didn't have any trouble scoring goals in the regular season. The Flames scored 293 goals – seventh best in the National Hockey League.
-
Flames fans fired up for Game 3 playoff tilt in Dallas
Fans of the Calgary Flames are repping their favourite jerseys, heading down to the Red Mile and cheering louder than ever in hopes of rallying their team to a Game 3 playoff victory against the Dallas Stars.
Saskatoon
-
Jane’s Walk Saskatoon offers unique opportunity to connect with the neighbourhood
A group of people in Saskatoon were just a dozen among hundreds of thousands of people participating in Jane’s Walks across the world Saturday.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Edmonton
-
'I really love my mom': Event helps children get gifts for their single mothers
Hundreds of kids got the chance to pick out a Mother's Day gift and custom flower bouquet free of charge at a special pop-up store.
-
Firefighters attack gas meter fire at multi-unit home in Griesbach
Firefighters responded to a gas meter on fire at a quadplex in Griesbach Saturday evening.
-
Edmonton store helps provide new wardrobes to displaced Ukrainians
A pop-up store is providing free clothing to displaced Ukrainians who are calling Edmonton home.
Vancouver
-
Reported stabbing at CRAB Park draws major police response in Vancouver
Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing at Vancouver's CRAB Park Saturday morning.
-
Vancouver residents rally against ‘Broadway Plan’
A proposal to redevelop along a planned subway line in Vancouver has some residents worried about the future livability of the city.
-
Canadian designer takes footwear to final frontier with Star Trek boots
Boots designed by Vancouver's John Fluevog are boldly going where no Canadian footwear has gone before.
Regina
-
‘Words were pouring out of me’: Sask. musician writes song about the prairie experience
Brent Vandermeulen was stuck at home during a snow storm when he was struck with inspiration.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.