Senators sale could close this week and LRT adds two-car trains to service: 5 stories to watch this week
OC Transpo rolls out double-car trains during peak periods, councillors receive an update on the 28-day LRT shutdown this summer and the Ottawa Senators could officially have a new owner this week.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
OC Transpo rolls out double-car trains on the O-Train line
OC Transpo will boost the number of trains running along the Confederation Line this week, to meet the increased ridership demand following the summer break.
The O-Train has been running single-car service since the 28-day shutdown in July and August.
Starting Monday, OC Transpo says a "limited number of double-car trains will run along with single-car trains" during the weekday morning and peak periods.
"OC Transpo anticipates that this service frequency will provide sufficient capacity for customers," Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said. "The operations team will continue to closely monitor and adjust service as needed."
OC Transpo is also shutting down the western Shuttle Express bus between Tunney's Pasture Station and downtown Ottawa due to low ridership. The eastern Shuttle Express service between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa will continue to operate.
The Transit Commission is scheduled to receive an update on the 28-day shutdown during Thursday's meeting. The train was shut down in mid-July after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one train. As part of the return to service plan, all front and rear axles will be replaced every 60,000 km.
Week two of the 'Freedom Convoy' trial
Testimony will continue this week at the trial for two of the key organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber face charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.
The charges stem from the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa in the winter of 2022 against COVID-19 public health measures and the federal Liberal government.
On Friday, the Crown and defence lawyers sparred over the timing of the delivery of binders of text message evidence. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey told the lawyers she was "very unhappy" about the late disclosure, and was working with court staff to find more dates in the event the trial lasts longer than the 16 days set aside.
Police move in to clear downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill of protesters after weeks of demonstrations, Feb. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
Transit Commission discusses on-demand transit, cheaper transit for hybrid workers
It will be a busy meeting for Ottawa's Transit Commission on Thursday, meeting for the first time since the summer recess.
Councillors will receive an update on rail and bus operations, including an update on the cause of the 28-day shutdown of the O-Train line.
Councillors will also discuss the launch of an on-demand transit operation, with staff recommending rolling out the service in Blackburn Hamlet this fall.
The Transit Service will also discuss a possible subscription-type transit fare to attract hybrid workers to OC Transpo the two-three days a week they travel to the office. Staff say a reduced fare designed for hybrid workers is feasible, with a model that allows riders to pay for discounted fares, valid for a certain number of trips over a set number of days.
A train passes under an overpass along the Confedration Line of Ottawa's LRT. (CTV News Ottawa)
New owner of the Ottawa Senators
The group led by businessman Michael Andlauer could take over as owners of the Ottawa Senators this week.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the Senators sale could close as early as this week, with final approval needed by the board of governors.
Andlauer and his group won the bidding war to purchase the Ottawa Senators and Canadian Tire Centre in June. Since then, lawyers have been finalizing the paperwork for the sale.
Andlauer, the founder of ATS Healthcare, is scheduled to speak at the Mayor's Breakfast at Ottawa City Hall on Thursday.
Photo: Andlauer Healthcare Group
Highway 417 off-ramp closure
A busy off-ramp from the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 in the centre of Ottawa will be closed for the next three months.
Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership says the Highway 417 eastbound off-ramp at Kent Street will close on Sept. 15 and remain close until Dec. 22.
The closure is for the construction and replacement of retaining walls and noise barriers along Hwy. 417.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. has changed appearance, slipped out of search areas
Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle.
Operation to extract ailing American from one of world's deepest caves edges closer to the surface
Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkiye successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 1,040 metres to the 700-metre mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.
Aftershock rattles Morocco where quake killed more than 2,000 and rescuers race to find survivors
An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they mourned victims of the nation's strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and aid workers raced to reach desperate mountain villages in ruins. The disaster killed more than 2,000 people -- a number that is expected to rise.
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
End may be in sight for Phoenix's historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather
A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix -- but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona's largest city.
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Atlantic
-
Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards
Atlantic Canadians will learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the powerful storm will begin its journey northwards.
-
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
-
Halifax Wanderers look to build permanent stadium at Wanderers Grounds site
The Halifax Wanderers want to build a permanent stadium at the historic Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax.
Toronto
-
Man punched 2 people in the face at TTC subway station: police
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched two people in the face at Castle Frank Subway Station.
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Moroccan community filled with grief and concern
Canadians of Moroccan origin are united in grief and concern after the deadly earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in the North African country on Friday. In Montreal, the community is feeling the effects.
-
Senneville man dealing with long COVID says health-care system has let him down
Mitch Lafon, 55, was a high school teacher that walked kilometres a day and worked as a music journalist. He contracted COVID-19 and has become debilitated by the effects of long COVID, which, he said, the province's health-care system is failing to adequately treat.
-
Montreal councillor shaken after Morocco earthquake, as Canadians try to reach family
A Montreal city councillor in Marrakech, Morocco says he's safe but shaken following a powerful earthquake Friday that killed more than 1,300 people in the North African country.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Elliot Lake launch sudden death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a residence on Frobel Drive in Elliot Lake.
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
-
One First Nation seeks to amend $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement’s annuity distribution plan
While most communities await movement from the federal government on the $10 billion in annuities announced earlier this year, one First Nation has announced they are seeking to make changes at the 11th hour.
London
-
London fire crews respond to collision, vehicle fire
It was a busy night for London fire crews after they had to put out a vehicle fire and then extricated one person from a vehicle after a collision.
-
Bruce County man charged in Orillia, Ont. hit-and-run
A man from Huron-Kinloss Township is facing multiple serious charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his car and left the scene of the accident last month.
-
Sarnia police investigating after pedestrian struck by taxi
Police are Sarnia are investigating after a collision sent a pedestrian to hospital early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Residents displaced after west Winnipeg apartment fire
Residents of an apartment building at the west edge of Winnipeg are temporarily homeless after a fire early Sunday morning.
-
-
Chinatown Night Market reinvigorates Winnipeg's Exchange District
Winnipeg's Exchange District was hopping Saturday, as thousands checked out the second annual Chinatown Night Market.
Kitchener
-
Steam-powered spectacle takes over downtown Fergus
Gears were turning in Fergus, Ont. Saturday for the first annual Cogs and Clockwork Steampunk Festival.
-
'This is for the community': Dancers share breaking culture at event in Waterloo
Day two of local art and music festival Art Hop brought some soulful beats and smooth moves to Waterloo.
-
Brant County man missing for a week
Brant County Ontario Province Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man who last spoke to his family approximately one month ago.
Calgary
-
2 charged in death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn
An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old youth have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Calgary teenager Danillo Canales Glenn.
-
Major crimes unit investigating after 55-year-old man discovered dead on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating following the death of a 55-year-old man on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
-
Calgary teen Abbie Clarke stages walk to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis
A Calgary teen is leading the way on spreading awareness about a serious disease in the community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon cyclist’s death brings renewed calls for change
The 36-year-old man who died in hospital on Wednesday following a collision between a bike and a passenger vehicle has been identified as Darin Kinniewess.
-
No serious injuries after vehicle and train collide in Saskatoon
Traffic was restricted in the city’s west side following a collision between a train and a vehicle on Saturday night.
-
Edmonton
-
Edmonton elementary school unveils buddy benches in tribute to students who recently died
A south Edmonton school is paying tribute to students who died this year.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
-
Former Calgarian Jared du Toit within striking distance of leaders after sizzling 64 at Fortinet Cup Championship
Jared du Toit made the most of moving day at the Fortinet Cup Championship Saturday at Country Hills Golf Club.
Vancouver
-
1 person critically injured after car crashes into downtown Vancouver restaurant
One person is in critical conditions after a car crashed through the front window of a downtown Vancouver restaurant Saturday evening.
-
2 injured in East Vancouver shooting
Two people were taken to hospital after a shooting in East Vancouver just after midnight Sunday.
-
B.C.'s wildfire crisis was forecast, but it arrived decades sooner than expected
The onset of large, severe wildfires that threaten communities year after year has occurred earlier in British Columbia than previous research projected, and experts say the record-shattering 2023 season must serve as a springboard for action.
Regina
-
Nearly 4,500 runners take to the streets for 2023 Queen City Marathon
Streets across Regina are blocked off for this year's Queen City Marathon (QCM) as runners from all walks of life complete full, half and 10 kilometre races on Sunday.
-
Riders soundly defeated 51-6 at 2023 Banjo Bowl
It was a tough loss for the Riders in Winnipeg as the green and white were pummelled 51-6 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
-
Traditional carving representing Indian Residential School survivors makes stop in Regina
A monument representing a dark chapter of Canada's history is making a stop in Regina.