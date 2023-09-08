OC Transpo to run 'limited number of double-car trains' on O-Train during peak periods

OC Transpo is boosting the number of trains running on the Confederation Line during peak periods, as more riders return to public transit in September following the summer vacation period.

Starting Monday, a "limited number of double-car trains" will run during weekday peak periods, according to a note on the OC Transpo website.

The Transit Service launched single-car service in August as service resumed following the 28-day maintenance shutdown, with Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar saying there was enough capacity to meet demand.

The current O-Train service sees 11 single-car trains providing service every five minutes during morning peak periods and 13 single-car trains providing service every four minutes during the afternoon peak hours. Nine single-car trains will provide every six minutes during off-peak hours.

Some riders have complained about full trains and platforms since school resumed on Tuesday.

OC Transpo is also shutting down the western Shuttle Express between Tunney's Pasture Station and downtown Ottawa. The eastern Shuttle Express continue to operate between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa during the weekday morning and afternoon peak periods.