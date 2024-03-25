OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Senators owner announces $2M donation to children's hospices in Ottawa, Gatineau

    Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer and his wife Lucie on stage at the Sens Gala. March 25, 2024. Andlauer announced a $2 million donation to two children's hospices in the Ottawa-Gatineau region on behalf of the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation. Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer and his wife Lucie on stage at the Sens Gala. March 25, 2024. Andlauer announced a $2 million donation to two children's hospices in the Ottawa-Gatineau region on behalf of the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation.
    Share

    Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has announced a major donation to two children's hospices in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

    Andlauer says the Senators Community Foundation will be giving $1 million to Roger Neilson House in Ottawa and another $1 million to Maison Papillon in Gatineau.

    "Tonight, I'm so proud on behalf of the Sens Foundation and the Ottawa Senators hockey club and thanks to all the support of all of you tonight, we made a million dollar pledge to Roger Neilson House," he said.

    "We did not stop there," he continued in French. "It is with great pleasure tonight that we have the chance to do the same thing in Gatineau, with Maison Papillon... tonight, one million dollars will go toward the realization of this magnificent project."

    Maison Papillon (Butterfly House) is a pediatric palliative care home providing eight rooms, including two family suits for end-of-life care. Its mission is similar to that of Roger Neilson House, which first opened its doors nearly 20 years ago.

    "Thank you so much for your support. We're doing this together, we're at team, and please know we are all making a real difference," Andlauer said.

    His announcement was made at the debut of the Senators' Black, Red and Gold Gala Monday evening. The annual fundraiser for the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation is making its return after having not been held since 2019.

    Andlauer is among more than 550 guests in attendance at the exclusive event.

    "Tonight's the reason that drove me and my partners to purchase the Ottawa Senators. Don't get me wrong, I want to win a Stanley Cup. Don't we all? But we recognize that we are more than just a hockey team," he said, addressing the crowd.

    The Senators Community Foundation supports children and youth in the Ottawa-Gatineau region through greater access to health care, education, social impact programming and access to sports. The gala is a chance for the Senators organization to display its charitable alignment with the Ottawa Senators and non-profit organizations like BGC Ottawa, Roger Neilson House, Ronald McDonald House, First Assist, DIFD and Shepherds of Good Hope.

