Senators commentator Gord Wilson recovering after suffering minor heart attack
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Senators colour commentator Gord Wilson is recovering at home after suffering a minor heart attack.
Wilson tweeted on Tuesday “just been given the green light to end my three day stay” at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
“A minor heart attack Sunday allowed me to be introduced to some of the best medical personnel on the planet,” the TSN 1200 broadcaster said. “How lucky are we to have this facility! We’ll chat from the rink soon.”
Wilson missed Sunday’s broadcast on TSN 1200 of the Senators game against the Dallas Stars.
Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson was one of the first people to wish Wilson a speedy recovery, saying on Twitter “happy to hear you’re doing better Gord. Wish you all the best. You’re a great man.”
Mayor Jim Watson tweeted “rest up Gord and all the best for a full recovery.”
TSN broadcasters Ian Mendes, James Duthie, Bob McKenzie and Frank Seravalli also wished Wilson a speedy recovery.