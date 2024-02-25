'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes for the season Sunday evening

The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway will close for the season Sunday evening at 10 p.m..

"Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the Skateway, and a shout out to our concessions and hard working crews who made the most of challenging weather conditions," the NCC said on X.

"See you next winter!"

— Rideau Canal Skateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 25, 2024

The closure announcement came few hours after the NCC asked people to go out and skate while they can. The Skateway opened Saturday at noon between Bank and Pretoria.

— Rideau Canal Skateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 25, 2024

"The sun is out, the Rideau Canal Skateway is still open, get out there for another glide!" read the post.

On Saturday, the NCC said it was hoping for "one last hurrah" for the Skateway this weekend.

In total, the Skateway opened for 10 days this year, marking the shortest skating season on record -- excluding last year when it didn't open.

In 2016, the Skateway opened for just 18 days. The entire 7.8-kilometre length of the skating rink opened for 41 days from mid-January until early March in 2022.

The NCC asked people Sunday morning to stay in marked sections due to "uneven ice surface with rough patches and many pressure cracks."

Ice conditions are considered very good when there's a limited number of pressure cracks and rough areas, and when the overall ice is very hard and durable, reads the NCC's website.

Meanwhile, the conditions become poor when temperatures rise, forming soft surface with several rough or "soft/wet spots."

More information about ice conditions and access points are available online.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

The weather agency is forecasting a low of -3 C and 2 centimetres of snow at night.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond and Josh Pringle