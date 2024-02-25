'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes for the season Sunday evening
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway will close for the season Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
"Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the Skateway, and a shout out to our concessions and hard working crews who made the most of challenging weather conditions," the NCC said on X.
"See you next winter!"
The closure announcement came few hours after the NCC asked people to go out and skate while they can. The Skateway opened Saturday at noon between Bank and Pretoria.
"The sun is out, the Rideau Canal Skateway is still open, get out there for another glide!" read the post.
On Saturday, the NCC said it was hoping for "one last hurrah" for the Skateway this weekend.
In total, the Skateway opened for 10 days this year, marking the shortest skating season on record -- excluding last year when it didn't open.
In 2016, the Skateway opened for just 18 days. The entire 7.8-kilometre length of the skating rink opened for 41 days from mid-January until early March in 2022.
The NCC asked people Sunday morning to stay in marked sections due to "uneven ice surface with rough patches and many pressure cracks."
Ice conditions are considered very good when there's a limited number of pressure cracks and rough areas, and when the overall ice is very hard and durable, reads the NCC's website.
Meanwhile, the conditions become poor when temperatures rise, forming soft surface with several rough or "soft/wet spots."
More information about ice conditions and access points are available online.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.
The weather agency is forecasting a low of -3 C and 2 centimetres of snow at night.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond and Josh Pringle
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes for the season Sunday evening
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
Vancouver firefighter recovering abroad after losing leg to 'flesh-eating' infection
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
Idaho is set to execute a long-time death row inmate, a serial killer with a penchant for poetry
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
Entering third year of Putin's full scale invasion - tensions in Poland rise over support for Ukraine
As hundreds of people chanted 'Slava Ukraini' in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
Ukrainian troops improvising medical supplies: UNIFIER training commander
The officer commanding medical training for Operation UNIFIER says Ukrainian troops don't have the supplies they need to put their training into action on the front lines of the country's war with Russia.
9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
East Coast Music Association welcomes new CEO
The East Coast Music Association will be entering a new era on March 1 under the leadership of a different CEO.
-
People continue living in Halifax encampments as eviction deadline approaches
There are still people living in encampments around Halifax as the Feb. 26 eviction deadline is now less than 24 hours away.
-
‘It’s time’: Popular Riverview pizzeria owners call it a career
Mike and his wife Helen have baked their last pizza and served their final meal. The owners of Bravo Pizza in Riverview, N.B., have sold their business and are now officially retired.
Toronto
-
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
-
Oshawa jewelry store targeted a second time by hammer-wielding suspects
Suspects armed with hammers targeted an Oshawa, Ont. jewelry store on Saturday, in what police say is the second robbery at the business this year.
-
Toronto police release images of alleged porch pirate
Toronto police are searching for an alleged porch pirate who they say is connected to a string of package thefts in the city’s east end last year.
Montreal
-
9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
-
Quebec City police arrest 4 people in connection organized crime turf war
On Sunday morning, Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested four people in connection with violence between criminal groups.
-
Liberal leader says Quebec premier must draw inspiration from Jean Charest in relationship with Ottawa
With Quebec demanding a billion dollars from the federal government to cover the costs of asylum seekers, interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is bringing Jean Charest back into the public debate and arguing that François Legault would do well to 'learn from him' in his relations with Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
-
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
-
Northern Ont. marks two years since Russian invasion of Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine enters its third year many Ukrainians who has settled in northern Ontario said it appears there is no end in sight.
London
-
Highway 401 eastbound near West Lorne closed due to nearby field fire: OPP
Highway 401 eastbound near the Dutton OnRoute is closed Sunday afternoon due to a fire in a nearby field.
-
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
-
Seminar to support survivors of sexual crimes held in London Sunday
The London Police Service (LPS) is hosting a first-of-its-kind event to support survivors of sexual and sexually violent crimes. But it is not just police officers taking part.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after driving onto sidewalk
A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a he allegedly drove his car onto the sidewalk by police headquarters on Saturday.
-
New pickleball facility opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first-ever indoor pickleball facility is now open to the public.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Kitchener
-
Demonstration involving Eritrean members turns violent in Woolwich, one man arrested
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after responding to a demonstration in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township Saturday night.
-
Most-read stories of the week: detained in Punta Cana, fatal police shooting, and big problems for little pantry
Most-read stories of the week include a couple detained in Punta Cana, a fatal police shooting, and big problems for a little pantry in Cambridge.
-
Four teenagers arrested after robbery at Fairview Park mall: police
Four teenagers were arrested after a robbery at the Fairview Park mall.
Calgary
-
1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail
One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.
-
Highway alert issued for Banff as heavy snowfall expected to fall through Monday
A snowfall warning and two highway alerts were issued for Banff National Park early Sunday morning.
-
Hanifin helps surging Flames scorch Oilers 6-3
The Calgary Flames scored on their first shot and never looked back on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Stormy conditions, temperature dip expected as Alberta clipper approaches Sask.
Canada’s weather service has issued a winter storm warning for the Saskatoon and Prince Albert region, with about 10 centimetres of snow expected by Monday.
-
Saskatchewan schools see job actions reach higher tempo
Saskatchewan teachers are escalating the pace of job actions as students prepare to return to classrooms following a week-long break.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in 4-vehicle incident that started outside Edmonton Saturday evening
At least one person is dead after an incident involving a number of vehicles Saturday night that started outside the city before ending near 50 Street and 22nd Avenue S.W.
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot Saturday, homicide detectives investigating
A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.
-
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Edmonton area
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the Edmonton area Saturday.
Vancouver
-
‘Good catch’: Video shows rescue from Whistler chairlift
A small crowd of skiers and snowboarders looked on as someone was rescued from a chairlift in Whistler Friday, video posted to social media shows.
-
90-year-old woman killed in Nanaimo hit-and-run: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old woman Saturday evening.
-
Wildfire sparks near Chetwynd, B.C.
An out-of-season wildfire is burning out of control north of Prince George, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
Regina
-
Injuries reported, over 50 residents displaced following fire at Regina apartment complex
A late night fire in south Regina led to pandemonium at an apartment complex not far from the University of Regina.
-
Bidding for 1979 hockey cards found in Regina basement tops out in the millions
A case containing boxes of 1979 O-Pee-Chee (OPC) hockey cards found in a Regina basement and put up for auction online has received a closing bid of $3.72 million.
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.