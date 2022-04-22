Section of the Transitway permanently closing in Ottawa's west end for LRT
It is the end of the road for a section of the Transitway in Ottawa's west end this weekend, as the transit-only lanes close to make way for Stage 2 of the light-rail transit project.
The city of Ottawa says the Transitway will permanently close between Pinecrest and Bayshore stations on Sunday for construction of the Stage 2 O-Train extension to Moodie Drive.
The Bayshore and Pinecrest stations will remain open for buses; however, there will be changes to the routes.
WESTBOUND
- All bus routes will be detoured to travel along Hwy. 417 from Pinecrest Road to Bayshore Drive. Routes that currently serve Pinecrest and Bayshore stations will continue to serve the stations.
- OC Transpo says when the Hwy. 417 westbound off-ramp at Pinecrest re-opens on May 8, westbound routes 63, 64, 66, 67, 406, 454 and westbound Connexion routes will serve Pinecrest Station.
EASTBOUND
OC Transpo says eastbound routes will be detoured in one of two patterns
- Routes 61, 62, 303, and 660 will maintain direct connections to Bayshore and Pinecrest stations, travelling on Hwy. 417 between Holly Acres Road and Greenbank Road.
- Routes 63, 64, 66, 67 and eastbound Connexion routes will bypass Pinecrest and Bayshore stations and instead serve bus stops on Holly Acres Road and the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp at Greenbank Road respectively.
As part of Stage 2 of the LRT expansion, the O-Train will run to Moodie Drive using a section of the Transitway on the north side of Hwy. 417.
The $4.6 billion Stage 2 construction project will see the Confederation Line extended to Tenth Line Road in the east end and Moodie Drive and Algonquin College in the west end. The Trillium Line will be built from Bayview Station to Riverside South.
