

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A section of the Queensway will be closed this weekend.

The City of Ottawa says the Queensway will be closed in both directions between Bronson Avenue and Carling Avenue from 6 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The closure is required for the demolition and removal of the Harmer Avenue Pedestrian Bridge. The current Harmer Avenue Pedestrian Bridge is at the end of its lifecycle. It will be demolished and replaced with a new bridge. The $13 million project is expected to wrap up in 2020.

Commuters are advised to find an alternate route, use OC Transpo or other forms of transportation to get around the city Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The city is recommending the following detours:

Westbound detour

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Bronson Avenue onto Catherine Street

Proceed via Catherine Street, which becomes Raymond Street, westbound to Booth Street

Proceed via Booth Street southbound to Carling Avenue

Proceed via Carling Avenue westbound to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp at Kirkwood Avenue (west of the fire station)

Eastbound detour

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling Avenue and continue east to Bronson Avenue

Proceed via Bronson Avenue northbound to Chamberlain Avenue

Proceed via Chamberlain Avenue eastbound to Isabella Street

Proceed via Isabella Street eastbound onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp at Metcalfe Street