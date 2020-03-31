OTTAWA -- A second resident at Promenade Retirement Residence in Orleans has died from COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the death of the resident during a daily teleconference with reporters.

All residents of the retirement residence have been placed in self-isolation, and staff have implemented outbreak measures. Staff are screened when they arrive at the residence, and have been directed to wear personal protective equipment while in the building.

Ottawa Public Health announced on Monday a resident that had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Promenade Retirement Residence on Rossignol Drive had died.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says the two people who died are a male and female in their 80s.

There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Promenade Retirement Residence, including the two residents who have died. All health care workers tested for novel coronavirus at the facility have tested negative.

Walter Robinson’s mother lives at the Promenade Retirement Residence.

“They’re doing a lot of infection protocol measures but that self-isolation of residents in their rooms, people who have very active lives, take the bus, do a variety of daily activities…that disruption is hard for them to take,” Robinson said.

CTV News Ottawa has learned the residence will now be able to test all residents who have symptoms of COVID-19.

As cases continue to climb, Robinson says what’s needed to protect the most vulnerable is to stay home.

“That’s how you can help them, help frontline responders and help potentially save lives.”

Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three other retirement and long-term care homes in Ottawa.

One resident and a worker have tested positive for COVID-19 at Maplewood Retirement Community.

At Park Place Retirement Residence on Central Park Drive, one health care worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

At Garden Terrace on Aird Place in Kanata, one worker has tested positive for COVID-19, but no residents have tested positive.

Ottawa Public Health says an outbreak of COVID-19 is declared when there is one case of novel coronavirus at a facility.

Dr. Etches told reporters that she’s concerned about cases of COVID-19 in retirement homes and long-term care homes.

“That is a place where it’s a vulnerable population, the nature of the residence is that it’s harder to contain the virus in those settings,” said Dr. Etches.

“It’s related to the community picture though. What we do in the community to decrease people’s exposure to the virus means that the workers who go into facilities, or the contractors who need to repair something, or the family members who make a visit to someone at the end of their life – these people will be less likely to inadvertently also introduce a virus.”

The Medical Officer of Health says physical distancing measures help protect everyone, especially our most vulnerable population.

Three deaths in Ottawa have been linked to COVID-19.