Second man struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course dies

The second man struck by lightning at a Kanata golf course last month has died.

The chief coroner's office confirms it is investigating the death of Justin Newsom, 37. He and Jesse Hawkins, 36, were struck by lightning June 26 during a thunderstorm at Loch March Golf and Country Club.

Newsom was a graduate of Algonquin College and worked for CTV Ottawa as a camera operator and director.

He also worked with the Ottawa Senators, TSN, and CBC before recently moving into a career in IT.